Tuition Class Teacher Arrested Over Fire In Ranil's House

A tuition class teacher has been arrested over the fire in the house of President Ranil Wickremesinghe in July 2022.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) arrested the 46-year-old suspect from the Boralesgamuwa area.

Then Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's house in Colombo was set on fire by protesters during the Aragalaya.

The fire damaged several valuable items in the house and part of the building.

A number of suspects were arrested over the fire. (Colombo Gazette)