Anura Holds Talks With Jaishankar And Doval

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, leader of Sri Lanka's leftist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP or People's Liberation Front), who is currently visiting India on New Delhi's invitation, met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, in an indication of the Union government's high-level engagement with the 55-year-old opposition politician.

Dissanayake is heading a delegation of his party-led National People's Power [NPP] alliance to India on a five-day, three-city visit, covering New Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Thiruvananthapuram.

The visit and meetings assume greater significance, coinciding with his rising popularity in the domestic political sphere, that too in a crucial election year. This is the first time New Delhi has invited the JVP leader . (The Hindu)