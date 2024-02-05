Project Management Institute Hires BCW For PR Support

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - The global Project Management Institute - a professional organization with more than 670,000 members - has moved its PR business to BCW, PRovoke Media has learned.



BCW confirmed the new business win but would not elaborate on the partnership.



PMI previously worked with Ketchum, which supported the trade organization during the Covid pandemic by creating a virtual program sharing expertise and resources with its members. The effort included creating a playbook, the New Work Ecosystem, that helped PMI's chapters promote e-learning coursework and digital offerings.



PMI did not respond to request for comment.



PMI is an expansive organization, with more than 300 volunteer-led chapters in more than 80 countries. The group's offerings include certifications, education and training, best practices and research. Founded in 1969, the non-profit's revenue was $344.2 million in 2021.

