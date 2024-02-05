UK Condemns Multiple Attacks By Iran-Aligned Militant Groups In Syria And Iraq

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

LONDON, England – The United Kingdom fully supports all efforts to maintain and enhance international peace and security, including in Iraq and Syria. We are committed to de-escalating tensions in the Middle East, ambassador Barbara Woodward at the UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East said on Monday.

“We condemn the multiple attacks since October 2023, by Iran-aligned militant groups against the Global Coalition and Iraqi military bases in Syria and Iraq. Despite warnings, those strikes have continued and intensified, with an attack on 26 January killing three American personnel and injuring many more. We fully support the US right to self-defence and their right to respond.”

Daesh continue to pose a grave threat to those countries and to the wider region and conducted its biggest attack in years last month in Iran. Its ability to direct, enable and inspire attacks continues to represent one of the most significant global terrorist threats and the sole objective of the Global Coalition, of which the UK is a leading member, is to counter Daesh.

“The UK remains committed to working with our counter-terror partners in Iraq and Syria to tackle the threat from Daesh and prevent their resurgence. Iran's political, financial and military support to militant groups is destabilising the region and threatens our collective ability to counter Daesh. So, we call on the regime to rein these groups in and act now to prevent further attacks by its proxies and partners in Iraq, Syria and Yemen. As I said earlier, we are committed to de-escalation of regional tension,” noted ambassador Woodward.“The Houthis' continued attacks on commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea are illegal and unacceptable. This Council is clear in resolution 2722 that we condemn Houthi attacks and call on them to stop. This Council has supported international efforts to enhance protection of shipping in the Red Sea.”

The UK statement at the UN Security Council, continued:“Our actions and presence in the Red Sea is designed to protect innocent lives, preserve freedom of navigation and deter further attacks on shipping. We acted alongside our US allies, and with the support of many international partners, in self-defence and in accordance with the rule of law.“We are committed to working with all members of this Council and the international community to protect international peace and security in the Middle East and throughout the world.”

