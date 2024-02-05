Sharp Rise In Brazilian Business Bankruptcy Requests

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, 1,405 companies in Brazil sought judicial recovery, a 68.7% increase from the previous year.



Small businesses made up 939 of these applications. Additionally, bankruptcy filings rose by 13.5%.



Companies seeking help jumped significantly to 1,405 from 833 in 2022. Serasa Experian reported this data.



Small and micro businesses led with 939 requests. Medium and large firms followed with 331 and 135 applications, respectively.



The service sector saw the most requests at 651. Commerce, manufacturing, and primary sectors also faced challenges.



Luiz Rabi from Serasa Experian noted a record default level last year. He mentioned that economic improvements like lower inflation and interest rates are slow to impact recovery.







In 2023, bankruptcy filings increased to 983 from 866. Small and micro businesses had 546 filings; medium and large firms had 231 and 206, respectively.



The service sector led with 373 filings, followed by manufacturing, commerce, and the primary sector.



This surge reflects economic pressures on small and micro enterprises. Their difficulties could affect Brazil's job market and economic stability.



The service, commerce, and manufacturing issues suggest wider economic impacts.



This situation calls for supportive policies to help businesses and strengthen the economy. Financial aid and tax incentives are critical.



Investments in infrastructure and workforce are also necessary. Understanding business distress is key to supporting Brazil's economic growth.



The increase in bankruptcy filings and judicial recovery requests in Brazil is not occurring in isolation.



Economies worldwide are grappling with similar challenges as global uncertainties and operational costs impact businesses across borders.



Brazil's situation provides a crucial case study in understanding the resilience of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in emerging economies.







MENAFN05022024007421016031ID1107813087