REYES COCA-COLA WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 665

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Union Expands Density in Soft Drink Industry

UKIAH, Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales and merchandise workers at Reyes Coca-Cola have voted 13-1 to join Teamsters Local 665. The victory comes on the heels of Local 665 successfully organizing a group of Pepsi workers in Santa Rosa last year; the two victories mark a significant expansion of the union's presence in the Northern California beverage industry.



"This victory is a testament to the strength and unity of the people who are responsible for Reyes Coca-Cola's success," said Tony Delorio, Local 665 Secretary-Treasurer. "They stood up to unjust changes to their wages and secured a voice in their workplace."

Interest in the Teamsters Union started when workers recognized significant changes to their pay structure without their input, alterations that were most likely aimed at extending their time in the field for reduced pay. They joined Local 665 after concerted efforts to engage with the company failed to convince management to reverse course on the new policy.

"When we win a contract at this company, they will never again be able to cut compensation or benefits unilaterally," said Tom Woods, Local 665 Business Agent. "The workers at Reyes Coca-Cola have shown incredible courage and determination in organizing for their rights. We are proud to have been a part of this effort, and this victory sends a powerful message about the importance of fair treatment."

Teamsters Local 665 represents over 5,000 members throughout the Bay Area in waste management, transportation, and a wide variety of other industries. For more information, go to .

SOURCE Teamsters Local 665