Natural Food Colors Market To Surpass $13 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major natural food colors market participants include Allied Biotech Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Naturex, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Döhler GmbH, Givaudan, Kalsec Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Ingredion, McCormick & Company, ROHA Group, and Spring TopCo DK ApS

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The natural food colors market valuation is anticipated to cross USD 13 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The market is driven by the escalating consumer preference for natural and organic products. As health-conscious consumers seek transparency in food labels, the demand for natural food colors has surged. The rise in awareness about the potential health risks associated with synthetic additives has led consumers to opt for products featuring ingredients sourced from nature.

According to the International Food Information Council's June 2021 survey, nearly 64% of American consumers prefer foods made from clean ingredients. The clean label trend has gained momentum, influencing purchasing decisions and fostering a shift towards products that contain recognizable, simple, and natural components. The manufacturers are responding to this demand by incorporating natural food colors into a diverse range of food & beverage products, thereby boosting market growth.

Request for a sample of this research report @

The natural food colors market from the curcumin segment is predicted to witness substantial growth through 2032, as curcumin not only imparts a vibrant yellow hue to food & beverages but also boasts anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. This dual functionality makes curcumin a sought-after natural food color, aligning with the growing consumer interest in functional foods. With the increasing popularity of ethnic cuisines and the versatility of curcumin in applications such as dairy, snacks, and beverages, this segment is poised for significant growth. As consumers continue to prioritize both color and health benefits in their food choices, curcumin will gain demand.

The natural food colors market from the bakery & confectionery segment is expected to record strong CAGR from 2024 to 2032, due to the consumers' evolving taste preferences and the ongoing culinary experimentations. Natural food colors not only enhance the visual appeal of baked goods and confections but also cater to the demand for indulgent treats that align with health-conscious choices. From vibrant icings to enticing candy coatings, natural food colors are finding extensive use in creating visually appealing products without compromising on taste or nutritional value.

Europe natural food colors market will expand significantly up to 2032, owing to the surge in demand for premium and high-quality products across the region. The European consumer landscape is characterized by a strong inclination towards sustainable and environment friendly choices. The region's stringent food safety regulations and the emphasis on transparency in labeling align with the growing global trend. Manufacturers in Europe are capitalizing on the region's rich culinary heritage, incorporating natural food colors into traditional and contemporary recipes. As the demand for clean label products continues to rise, it will pave the way for natural food color innovation, shaping the regional market outlook.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @

Some of the key players in the natural food colors market are Allied Biotech Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Naturex, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Döhler GmbH, Givaudan, Kalsec Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Ingredion, McCormick & Company, ROHA Group, and Spring TopCo DK ApS (Oterra).

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Industry coverage

1.2 Market scope & definition

1.3 Base estimates & calculations

1.3.1 Data collection

1.4 Forecast parameters

1.5 COVID-19 impact analysis at global level

1.6 Data validation

1.7 Data Sources

1.7.1 Primary

1.7.2 Secondary

1.7.2.1 Paid sources

1.7.2.2 Unpaid sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Natural Food Colors market 360o synopsis, 2018 – 2032

2.2 Business trends

2.3 Type trends

2.4 Flavor trends

2.5 Packaging trends

2.6 Application trends

2.7 Distribution channel trends

2.8 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Natural Food Colors Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 COVID- 19 impact analysis

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 U.S.

3.5.2 Europe

3.6 Pricing analysis, 2022

3.7 Technology landscape

3.7.1 Future market trends

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

3.10 Russia-Ukraine War Impact on the industry

Browse our Reports Store - GMIPulse @

Browse Related Reports:

Anthocyanin Market Size - By Source (Fruits, Vegetables, Legumes & Cereals), Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical Products, Personal Care), Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors/Suppliers, Online Sales), Regional Outlook & Forecast, 2024 – 2032

Canthaxanthin Market Size - By Source (Synthetic, Natural), By Application (Dietary Supplement, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed {Aquaculture, Livestock, Pets}), Growth Prospects, Regional Outlook & Forecast, 2024 – 2032

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: ...