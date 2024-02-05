Mirasol Solar Helps EV Owners Drive For FREE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mirasol Solar

Charging an EV

Mirasol Residential Solar

Mirasol Solar + Battery + EV Charger

Mirasol - EV Charging Fast

Plus the Minimum Credit Score Requirement for Solar Reduced to 650+

Damon Egglefield, President of Mirasol Solar, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 -- Mirasol Solar, a Sarasota based solar company recognizes the growth in the Electric Vehicle (EV) market and helps owners drive for less than the cost of gas with the swift installation of EV home chargers.Mirasol Solar offers certified installation of fast Level 2 Chargers . As electric vehicles (EVs) become more common, Mirasol Solar assists owners by installing EV chargers, giving them the convenience of charging faster at home. Coupled with a solar electric system, an EV can be powered completely by the sustainable energy of the sun. Making it an even more environmentally sound choice.When a consumer owns or plans to purchase an EV, they will likely research the addition of an at home charger. A Mirasol Solar consultant can tell them what to expect with EV charging. When there is a decision to go solar at the same time, Mirasol can help size the system, based on electricity use, plus the driving habits and model of car purchased. A hardwired high output Level 2 charger can be installed in a garage or carport as part of a solar system."When homeowners and EV drivers make the investment to both install a photovoltaic system and an EV Level 2 Charger, they are ready for the future," stated Damon Egglefield, President of Mirasol Solar.Level 2 chargers offer charging time that is reduced by more than 60% and allow owners to charge at the speed of a public charger conveniently at their own homes.Level 2 Charging Pros- Quality chargers will fully charge an much less time than 'trickle charging'- Plug-in models can share an outlet with a range or dryer- Most have mobile apps to monitor or configuration charging- At home chargers cost less than public charging stations- EV drivers gain peace of mind by controlling their access to their own chargersLevel 2 Charging Cons- Increased energy demand on the home utility- Require a 240v electrical outlet or are hardwired, plus a dedicated dual-pole breaker- Expense for installation – Licensed electrician needed to install new outlet or hardwiring- If demand charges are in place, the higher current draw may increase energy costsFind out more about solar + electric vehicle charging with Florida's most trusted solar company for over 45 years. mirasolsolarAbout Mirasol SolarFormed in 1977, Mirasol Solar, formerly known as Mirasol FAFCO Solar, Inc, is one of the most established solar companies in Florida. Mirasol Solar has spanned three generations as a local family-owned business. The Mirasol staff has over 250 years of combined solar experience. As the energy efficiency leaders on the Suncoast Florida, Mirasol got its start in solar water heating, then added solar pool heating and automation to the offerings. Since then, they have added solar electric (photovoltaic) systems, solar attic fans and battery storage. Mirasol offers the largest array of solar solutions of any Florida solar company. Plus, unlike most competitors, they have a dedicated service department to repair and maintain any type of solar installation. Visit the new website at mirasolsolar to learn more about the company and its solar solutions.

