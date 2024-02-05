Igodirect Group Awarded Principal Member Issuing Licence By Visa In Australia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) iGoDirect Group has become a Principal Member of Visa, obtaining an issuing licence in Australia.

KENSINGTON, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- iGoDirect Group has become a Principal Member of Visa, obtaining an issuing licence in Australia and strengthening its position in the fast-growing prepaid payments market.iGoDirect Group, Australia's leading and long-established prepaid card and promotional technology provider, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming a Principal Member of Visa for Issuing. This enables the company to issue prepaid cards directly, eliminating the need for a third-party issuer, to deliver frictionless customer experiences and fresh innovation within the payments, loyalty and rewards sectors.The new licence extends iGoDirect's existing partnership with Visa, as the company previously supported Visa's commemorative digital prepaid card programs at the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023TM.Bringing over 25 years of experience in prepaid cards, loyalty and consumer & trade promotions, iGoDirect played a key role in launching Visa's commemorative physical and digital prepaid cards via its digital gifting platform True Rewards. This initiative enabled fans across Australia and New Zealand to access new and innovative Visa products, in-person and online.Most notably, Visa offered the first-ever commemorative digital prepaid card in Australia at Stadium Australia matches. Eligible fans with an Australian phone number could purchase a Visa digital prepaid card that featured card art from the match they were attending, which then updated with the final score. Participating and eligible fans could also redeem a limited number of free match day non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that memorialised their football experience.The newly obtained Visa licence demonstrates iGoDirect's commitment in delivering simple, secure and reliable end-to-end prepaid services to its clients, now comprising card issuing, distribution and marketing services. It also unlocks greater scope and focus for launching innovative products.Andrew Buchanan, Head of Digital Partnerships, Visa Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific, says of the partnership:“We are pleased to welcome iGoDirect as a Principal Member of Visa and congratulate them on this achievement. Visa Prepaid credentials are an important solution for consumers and businesses alike; we look forward to working together to deliver seamless and innovative payment experiences in Australia.”Pat Dalton, Founder of iGoDirect, highlights:“As a pioneer in prepaid in Australia, we are incredibly proud of achieving our Principal Membership licence with Visa. This underscores our determination to enhance and disrupt the market in Australia and puts us in a unique position to capitalise on the growing demand for accessible, frictionless and scalable prepaid card issuing. Our expertise in rewards and promotions gives us a competitive advantage in understanding consumer trends, which we will now be able to deliver with more innovative, experiential solutions.”For businesses looking to build and deliver promotional, rewards, loyalty and incentive prepaid card programs, more information can be found atAbout the iGoDirect GroupEstablished in 1999, the iGoDirect Group is a rewards and promotional technology provider with end-to-end solutions in gift cards, consumer promotions and data analytics. iGoDirect has been at the forefront of direct marketing and the evolving digital landscape, leveraging its proven technologies and innovative platforms.Boasting tens of thousands of members, iGoDirect manages YourSayPays; a platform that invites consumers to participate in surveys and competitions in return for gift cards. The company also runs Rewards Come True and True Rewards working with brands to formulate cashback, loyalty, and reward programs to buoy sales targets and contribute to consumer and employee satisfaction.

