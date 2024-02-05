The Coastal Stewards Announce Kickoff Grand Opening & Super Bowl Pregame Party On Saturday, Feb. 10Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FREE Event Celebrates New Headquarters in Ocean Ridge, Fla. with Lively Presentations, Food, Family Activities and Stewardship

- John Holloway, President & CEO, The Coastal StewardsOCEAN RIDGE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Coastal Stewards , a nonprofit conservation organization formerly known as the Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards, is celebrating the Grand Opening of its new headquarters with a“Kick Off 2024” event. The event is free to attend and open to the entire community. It will feature educational presentations ideal for the entire family, food, activities and stewardship.The Coastal Stewards are dedicated to fostering lifelong champions for the sea turtles, manatees, whales, and dolphins that grace Florida's coastal waters. Their innovative approach utilizes technology to share compelling narratives, and actively collaborate with like-minded organizations in observation, rescue, transportation, rehabilitation, research, and release of marine beings."We are excited to continue our mission in a new home and community,” said John Holloway, President & CEO, The Coastal Stewards.“With our respected collaborators, we are entering a new era of innovative, comprehensive crisis response and compassionate care."WHERE: The Coastal Stewards Headquarters, located at 5112 North Ocean Boulevard, Ocean Ridge, Fla. 33435WHEN: Saturday, February 10, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Detailed schedule is as follows:·Morning Session: 9 to 9:30 a.m.: Welcome and Bagel Bar with free bagels, coffee and juice. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Beach Clean Up hosted by The Coastal Stewards Youth Council, including a quick stroll to the beach and intercoastal to collect trash and debris. 10:30 to 11:00 a.m.: Beach Clean Up Recap hosted by Dr. Shelby Loos and Dr. Harrison Albert.·Afternoon Session: 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.: Tailgate Talk & Lunch hosted by The Coastal Stewards, featuring pregame fun with a "tailgate" style lunch, including freshly grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, and a captivating presentation on the state of Florida's most beloved native mammal, the manatee.WHO: Meet The Coastal Stewards leadership team, including John Holloway, President and CEO; Dr. Shelby Loos, Veterinarian and Director of Marine Life Conservation; and Dr. Harrison Albert, Science and Education Officer; and The Coastal Stewards Youth Council.DETAILS: No RSVP needed. To learn more, click here .About The Coastal StewardsThe Coastal Stewards was established in 2012 as Friends of Gumbo Limbo and is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that sponsors marine life conservation. The mission of Coastal Stewards is to inspire people to support the stewardship and research of coastal and marine ecosystems. In 2023, The Coastal Stewards expanded its focus on the rescue, rehabilitation, research and release of sea turtles to incorporate marine life including seagrass, dolphins, manatees and whales. The Coastal Stewards' mission's pillars-sustainability, engagement, and awareness-guide us toward a brighter, thriving coastal future. Learn more at .

