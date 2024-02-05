Neighborhood Sun's Colorado Expansion Leads To Energy Savings Opportunity For Households In The Xcel Territory

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DENVER, COLORADO, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Neighborhood Sun Benefit Corp . announced its latest expansion into Colorado's Xcel utility region. The community solar subscription coordinator is a Certified B Corporation , meaning it meets the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

While community solar is the fastest-growing sector in the solar market, it remains relatively new and unfamiliar to many. Despite this uncertain landscape, Neighborhood Sun has successfully navigated the solar industry across 7+ states, connecting utilities, solar developers, and subscribers while making adjustments along the way to perfect its groundbreaking and fully customizable SunEngine(TM) platform.

Neighborhood Sun collaborates with electric utility companies like Xcel in Colorado and community solar farm owners to eliminate the traditional barriers to solar adoption, ensuring that households of all income levels have access to solar savings. The Certified B Corp has facilitated over $5 million in electricity cost savings and 336,000 metric tons of prevented CO2-equivalent through community solar projects.

“Xcel isn't responsible for subscribing and managing community solar accounts, so Neighborhood Sun exists to ensure that anyone who pays an Xcel electricity bill knows that they could benefit from access to solar savings while supporting their local community's renewable energy transition,” said Cara Humphrey, Chief Revenue Officer at Neighborhood Sun.

Neighborhood Sun's latest campaign is focused on working with community leaders and community-driven organizations in Colorado to educate local residents about this opportunity to support solar and access 10% savings through credits on their Xcel electricity bills. The company has already enrolled 2,500+ Colorado subscribers to solar farms located within the Xcel territory thanks to mailers sent out as a part of the campaign.

For every $100 in community solar credits applied to their Xcel bills each month, community solar subscribers only pay $90 for that electricity, saving them approximately $10 per month, or $120 per year, making renewable energy more cost-effective and accessible to address the typical barriers preventing people from participating in solar. Actual savings may vary based on community solar farm terms and individual electricity usage.

About Neighborhood Sun:

Neighborhood Sun is a Certified B Corp on a mission to make clean, affordable energy accessible to all– not just the select few. With over 325 MW of community solar farms under management through its proprietary and fully customizable software SunEngine(TM), Neighborhood Sun has enrolled nearly 25,000 subscribers across 14+ utility territories to help households and businesses of all socioeconomic backgrounds access the benefits of clean energy generated by local, small-scale community solar farms.

