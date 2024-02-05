ITAÚ UNIBANCO - MATERIAL FACT - Stock Buyback Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SÃO PAULO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. informs its stockholders that the Board of Directors, meeting on February 5, 2024, has resolved to:

(i)

terminate early, as of this date, the buyback program of own stock approved at the Board meeting held on August 25, 2022, which would terminate on February 24, 2024; and

(ii)

approve the new stock buyback program, to be effective as of this date, authorizing the buyback of up to 75,000,000 preferred shares issued by the Company, with no reduction in capital, to be held in treasury, cancelled or replaced in the market, in accordance with Article 30, §§ 1 and 2, of the Brazilian Corporate Law (Law No. 6,404/76) and CVM Resolution No. 77/22.

The potential purposes of the stock acquisition process are: (i) maximize the allocation of capital through the efficient application of available funds; (ii) provide for the delivery of shares to employees and management members of the Company and its controlled companies within the scope of compensation models and long-term incentive plans; (iii) provide for the delivery of shares to employees within the scope of institutional projects, such as incentives to innovation and efficiency; and/or (iv) use these purchased shares in any business opportunities that may arise in the future.

These buybacks, if any, will be carried out through stock exchanges in the period from February 5, 2024 to August 4, 2025, at market value and intermediated by Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., headquartered at Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3500, 3o andar (parte) in the city and state of São Paulo.

The information contained in Attachment G to CVM Resolution No. 80/22, on the new stock buyback program, is included in Attachment I.

RENATO LULIA JACOB

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

ATTACHMENT I

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.





ATTACHMENT

G

TO

CVM RESOLUTION

No.

80/22

(Trading of

Own

Shares)

1.

Justify

in

detail

the

purpose

and

the

economic effects

expected

from

the transaction.

Purpose

The potential

purposes

of

the

stock

acquisition

process are

to:

(i)

maximize

the

allocation

of

capital through

the

efficient investment of

the

available

resources; (ii)

provide

for

the

delivery of

shares to employees and management members of the Company and its subsidiaries within the scope of the compensation models and long-term incentive plans; (iii) provide for the delivery of shares to employees

within

the

scope

of

institutional

projects,

such

as,

incentive

to

innovation

and

efficiency projects;

and/or

(iv)

use

the

shares

bought back

should

there be

business

opportunities

in

the

future.

Economic

Effects

The buyback

of

own

shares

may

have

the

following

impacts:



For stockholders: (i) greater return in the form of dividends since the shares bought back by the Company are withdrawn from market and the payment of dividends is distributed over a lower number of shares; and (ii) increase in the percentage of interest of the stockholder if the shares are cancelled. For the Company: (i) optimization in the use of the resources available for investment; and (ii) change in the capital ratio. In the event of the buyback of the totality of the shares within this program, the financial amount spent will not have significant accounting effects on the Company's results.

2.

Inform the number of shares (i) comprising the free float and (ii) already held as treasury stock.

Shares comprising the free float: 402,586,896 common shares and 4,807,805,211 preferred shares listed as of December 31, 2023.

Shares held as treasury stock: 27,436,671 preferred shares as of January 31, 2024. There are no common shares held in treasury.

3.

Inform

the

number

of

shares

that

may

be

acquired

or

sold.

Up to 75,000,000 preferred shares may be bought back without the reduction of capital, equivalent to approximately 1.56% of the 4,807,805,211 preferred shares comprising the free float, as of December 31, 2023.

4.

Describe the main characteristics of the derivative instruments that the company may use in the future, if any.

The Company will not use derivative instruments.

5.

Describe agreements or existing voting instructions between the company and the counterparty to the transactions, if any.

The acquisitions of shares will be carried out through operations on the stock exchange and there are no voting instructions between the Company and the counterparties to the transaction.

6. In the event that operations are carried out outside the organized securities markets, please inform: (a) the maximum (minimum) price for which the shares will be bought back (sold); and (b)

if

applicable,

the

reasons justifying the

transaction at

prices of more

than ten percent (10%) higher, in the case of buyback, or more than ten percent (10%) lower, in the case of sale, at the average price, weighted by volume, in the previous ten (10) trading days.

Not applicable since the buyback of shares issued by the Company will be carried out through transaction on a stock exchange at market value.

7.

Inform, if any, the impacts that trading will have on the shareholding composition or the management structure of the company.

There

will

be

no

impact on

the

management structure

of

the

Company as a

result

of

the

buyback of shares issued by the Company nor will there be an impact on the shareholding composition since the Company has a defined controlling stake.

8.

Identify the counterparties, if known, and, in the event that the counterparty is a party related to the company, as set out in the accounting rules that cover this matter, also supply information required by Article 9th of CVM Resolution No. 81, of March 29, 2022.

The buyback of shares issued by the Company will be carried out through transactions on a stock exchange and the counterparties are unknown.

9. Indicate the use of the funds accrued, if applicable.

Not applicable since, for the moment, the transactions will be limited to the buyback of shares and not the sale of shares.

10.

Indicate the final deadline for the settlement of the authorized operations.



The final

deadline

for

the

settlement

of

the

approved transactions

is

August

04,

2025.

11.

Identify

institutions

that

will

act

as

intermediaries,

if

any.

The buybacks will be intermediated by Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., headquartered at Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3500, 3rd floor (parte), in the city of São Paulo (State of São Paulo).

12.

Specify the available funds to be used in accordance with Article 8, § 1st,

of

CVM

Resolution No. 77 of March 29, 2022.

On

December

31,

2023,

the

funds

available

for

the

buyback of

the

shares

issued

by

the

Company reached:

R$ 2,617,406,396.82 in Capital Reserves; and

R$ 93,728,781,179.43 in Revenue Reserves.

13.

Specify

the

reasons for

which members of

the

board of

directors feel comfortable

that

the buyback of shares will not have an adverse impact on the ability to comply with obligations assumed with creditors or the payment of mandatory dividends, whether fixed or minimum.

The

Board

of Directors understands that the

settlement of

the

buyback of

own

shares is compatible with the Company's financial position and it does not foresee any impact on compliance with the obligations assumed, considering that:

The Company manages its liquidity reserves based on estimates of the resources that will be available for investment, taking into consideration the continuity of business in usual conditions. Therefore, full payment ability is assured in relation to the financial commitments assumed. For further details, please see the Note "Cash and Cash Equivalents" in the Company's Financial Statements on the Investor Relations website ( ).

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

A Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23

NIRE 35300010230

