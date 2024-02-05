Tamils For Biden Applauds Black Voters In South Carolina For Upholding Democracy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tamils for Biden, a political advocacy group that represents the interests and aspirations of the Tamil people in Sri Lanka and the United States, would like to express our congratulations and heartfelt thanks to the Black voters in South Carolina. Your overwhelming support for President Joe Biden in the 2024 Democratic primary is greatly appreciated.The exit polls indicate that 97% of Black voters in South Carolina chose Biden, the largest percentage compared to any other racial or ethnic group in the state. This result highlights the consistent and robust backing Biden has enjoyed from the Black community over the course of his political career, particularly during the 2020 presidential election, where he garnered 87% of the national Black vote.Tamils for Biden aligns with both Biden and the Black community in their shared commitment to democracy, human rights, and social justice. Together, they have fought against authoritarianism, oppression, and violence. Tamils for Biden stands behind Biden's endeavors to revive and fortify democratic institutions and norms within the United States. Additionally, they support his foreign policy agenda, which advocates for human rights, self-determination, and accountability for the Tamils in Sri Lanka.A spokesperson for Tamils for Biden expressed profound gratitude and inspiration towards the Black voters in South Carolina and throughout the nation. These voters have demonstrated unwavering dedication and bravery in safeguarding and pushing forward democracy during these trying times. The spokesperson emphasized their full support and unity with the Black community, acknowledging the immense challenges and injustices they have triumphed over in their pursuit of freedom and dignity. Additionally, Tamils for Biden extended an invitation to Tamils and individuals of color, urging them to join in endorsing Biden as the optimal leader who will champion and advance their shared interests and values.Tamils for Biden is a collective of Tamil Americans actively involved in raising awareness and rallying support for the plight of the Tamil people in both Sri Lanka and the United States. Since 2009, the group has been tirelessly working towards various goals, which include advocating for accountability regarding war crimes, striving for a political resolution to the ethnic conflict, and ensuring humanitarian assistance reaches those displaced and affected by the situation in Sri Lanka. Moreover, Tamils for Biden has shown their support for candidates who empathize with and champion the Tamil cause, notable examples being Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Joe Biden.For more information about Tamils for Biden, please visit their website at [ ]Useful Link:

