Top-Ranked Economist And Energy Price Forecaster Jason Schenker Elected A Fellow Of The Energy Institute

Jason Schenker is a top-ranked economist, energy price forecaster, futurist, and bestselling author. He has been elected a Fellow of the Energy Institute (FEI).

- Jason SchenkerAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prestige Economics and The Futurist Institute are proud to announce the election of Jason Schenker as a Fellow of the Energy Institute (FEI). This prestigious distinction is awarded to individuals whose contributions to the energy sector are recognized as "positive, distinctive, significant, and sustained."The Energy Institute (EI) is a chartered professional membership body dedicated to individuals working across the global energy landscape. Formed in 2003 from the merger of the Institute of Petroleum (IP) and the Institute of Energy (InstE), the EI has a storied history of supporting the energy sectors. With the convergence of these sectors, the EI has evolved to reflect the integrated nature of the global energy market, focusing on the vast scope of energy issues.Upon receiving this honor, Jason Schenker expressed his gratitude, stating, "I am tremendously honored to be recognized by the Energy Institute for my work in energy over the past two decades." His election as a Fellow underlines his substantial impact on the energy industry through his insightful analysis, research, forecasts, and leadership.Jason Schenker's illustrious career began in investment banking in February 2004, where he made a name for himself with his crude oil and natural gas forecast accuracy. His expertise led him to quickly become the Chief Energy Economist at Wachovia Bank, which is now Wells Fargo. Mr. Schenker significantly contributed to the bank's understanding and forecasting of energy and power trends, crude oil and natural gas markets, commodity trading, energy risk management, renewables investment banking due diligence, and the impact of energy prices on inflation.Following his tenure at Wachovia, Mr. Schenker joined McKinsey & Company in 2007 in Frankfurt, Germany, as a Risk Specialist, focusing on European and global commodity trading and risk management, particularly within the energy sector. Mr. Schenker provided content direction on projects that spanned six continents and focused on crude oil, petroleum fuels, natural gas, LNG, renewable power, ethanol, biodiesel, and coal. In mid-2008, Mr. Schenker transferred to the Houston office of McKinsey to provide project support and content direction on risk management, trading, and operations projects focused on crude oil, natural gas, petroleum fuels, refining, conventional coal and gas power generation, and renewable power,After leaving McKinsey in 2009, Mr. Schenker founded Prestige Economics, an Austin-based financial market research and consulting firm top-ranked by Bloomberg News due to Mr. Schenker's forecasting accuracy. Since 2010, Bloomberg News has ranked Mr. Schenker and Prestige Economics #1 in the world for forecast accuracy in 26 categories, including #1 WTI crude oil price forecaster in the world, #1 Brent crude oil price forecaster in the world, and #1 Henry Hub natural gas price forecaster in the world.Mr. Schenker has shared his energy price forecasting best practices with analysts and economists at the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, and the European Central Bank to help improve central bank policy decisions. Under Mr. Schenker's direction, Prestige Economics has also created ground-breaking geopolitical research on Cold War Two®, which Mr. Schenker has frequently cited in presentations about the geopolitics of energy to the U.S. Foreign Service Institute, National Intelligence University, and various entities across the U.S. Department of Defense.Jason Schenker founded The Futurist Institute in 2016 to help professionals become futurists and incorporate long-term risks and opportunities into their strategic planning. Since 2017, one of the Futurist Institute's core courses has been The Future of Energy. In 2019, Mr. Schenker's bestselling energy book The Future of Energy: Technologies and Trends Driving Disruption was published. It has also been translated and published abroad.An active participant in the energy community, Jason Schenker has been attending OPEC meetings since 2005. He has also attended International Energy Forum events and been a keynote speaker at International Petroleum Week. He is a frequent commentator on major television networks such as Bloomberg TV, CNBC, CNN, and the BBC, where he discusses oil, natural gas, and energy topics, further highlighting his role as a thought leader in the energy sector. Mr. Schenker authors quarterly articles on sustainability for MHI Solutions magazine. He has also authored Bloomberg Opinion columns on energy prices and markets.Jason Schenker is currently the Chairman of the Climate Change Advisory Panel for Sasol (NYSE: SSL), a large public chemicals and energy company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. As a member of the Sasol Climate Change Advisory Panel, Mr. Schenker uses his economic, energy, sustainability, strategy, and futurist knowledge to support the Sasol leadership team's sustainability and emission reduction goals as an independent advisor.Jason Schenker's election as a Fellow of the Energy Institute is a testament to his dedication, expertise, and significant contributions to the energy field. His work continues to influence the global understanding of energy markets and policies.In reflecting on the tremendous honor of being named a Fellow of the Energy Institute, Mr. Schenker shared that "Working on energy topics has included some of the most exciting and interesting parts of my career, and I am even more excited about the future contributions I hope to make to the field."For more information about Jason Schenker's work and contributions to the energy sector, please visit

