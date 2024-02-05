Arunachal CM To Visit Ayodhya Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 6 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his cabinet colleagues will visit Ayodhya on Tuesday to offer prayers at the newly opened Ram temple.

The Chief Minister will be accompanied by a delegation of 70 persons including ministers and officials.

The information was given by the Office of Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, who is also the minister in charge of Ayodhya.

