ACL Airshop Appoints Bernhard Kindelbacher As Chief Executive Officer

Bernhard Kindelbacher, new CEO for ACL Airshop on March 1, 2024. He is a senior veteran in Air Cargo industry, serving for over 30 years in worldwide executive roles in Lufthansa Cargo. He succeeds Steve Townes, ACL Airshop's CEO for 9 years, who now becomes Vice Chairman. This orderly, well-planned transition is designed for smooth continuity with customers, employees, and industry partners. ACL Airshop recently marked 40 years since its founding, and serves Cargo clients on 6 continents.

ACL Airshop is a technology-driven air cargo logistics services and manufacturing specialist with expert coverage at more than 50 of the world's top 100 cargo airports on 6 continents, serving 200 of the world's major airlines and other transportation customers.

GREENVILLE, S.C. and AMSTERDAM, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Airshop , a global leader in air cargo Unit Load Device (ULD) logistics solutions to over 200 airlines, air cargo carriers, and other transportation clients, announces the appointment of Bernhard Kindelbacher as Chief Executive Officer, with an effective date of March 1, 2024 .



Bernhard Kindelbacher has an extensive background in air cargo leadership, logistics management, business development & strategy, global operations, and full enterprise general management, stemming from his professional career for over 30 years with Lufthansa Cargo.

Bernard Kindelbacher, new CEO for ACL Airshop, is a senior veteran of the Air Cargo industry, with global experience.

He recently culminated his distinguished Lufthansa career in an extended general management post as Managing Director for all cargo operations in the USA and Canada. In his Lufthansa career he held important roles such as Senior VP Strategy & Business Development as well as Senior VP Network, Product & Marketing, in which he successfully designed and implemented numerous transformations. He was also responsible for creating the first worldwide cargo joint ventures with ANA, United Cargo and Cathay Pacific.

His international and intercultural leadership and growth experiences include assignments as well as board functions in Europe, China, Latin America, and North America. His education includes a business degree from the University of Munich and an MBA from the University of Vermont.

said: "ACL Airshop is a successful worldwide entrepreneurial team of air cargo and logistics experts with a strong High-Performance Culture. I am delighted to join this professional enterprise, to lead it forward in its next stage of growth and strategic development. We will build momentum, and take very good care of our customers and our employees. I am very happy to become part of the ACL Airshop team."

Steve Townes , the current CEO, will continue serving the company in an advisory role as Vice Chairman . For the past 9 years, Townes showed positive and transformational leadership which resulted in significant growth and superior market positioning. Townes, reflecting on the progress of ACL Airshop , said: "Bernhard is the right leader for this next chapter of ACL Airshop, with deep professional roots and impeccable expertise in the global air cargo sector."

is a portfolio company of funds managed by Astatine Investment Partners. Jim Metcalfe , a board member of ACL and CEO of Astatine Investment Partners, said: "We are excited about Bernhard leading ACL in its next phase. We believe he brings strategic vision that will generate financial benefits for investors, value add service for customers and new opportunities for employees. We want to thank Steve for his energy, enthusiasm and contributions as CEO."

owns, maintains and leases more than 74,000 Unit Load Devices (ULDs), including air freight pallets and containers, issued from 57 airport hub locations across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. ACL Airshop's robust growth in recent years builds on the company's 40-year heritage as an air cargo equipment and logistics specialist. Its worldwide services network has expanded from 23 airport hub locations in 2016 to nearly 60 at latest count, and still growing. Today, the company maintains the largest independent inventory of lease-ready ULD assets in the industry for short-term solutions, and also has an array of longer-term multi-year ULD Management contracts. The company is deploying innovative logistics technologies such as the award-winning App "FindMyULD " which yield better fleet efficiencies and operational cost savings for customers. ACL Airshop was first-in-market among its competitive class to offer Bluetooth tracking & tracing of air cargo pallets and containers.

Astatine Investment Partners (AIP)

is a leading, independent, mid-market private equity firm focused on infrastructure investments. Founded in 2005 as Alinda Capital Partners and rebranded in 2022, AIP is one of the world's most experienced infrastructure investment firms. AIP targets investments in the digital, transportation, utility-related and essential services sectors.

