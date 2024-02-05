Spire Prices $350 Million Debt Offering

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Successfully

Remarkets Senior Notes

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR ) announced today that it has priced a registered underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of an aggregate principal amount of $350 million of its 5.300% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes"), of which $175 million will be sold by Spire and $175 million will be sold by certain selling securityholders.

Spire intends to use the net proceeds from its sale of the $175 million of 2026 Notes to repay existing debt and for general corporate purposes. Spire will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the 2026 Notes by the selling securityholders. The Offering is expected to close on February 12, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

In addition, Spire announced today that it has successfully remarketed $175 million principal amount of its 2021 Series A 0.75 percent Remarketable Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Remarketable Notes") originally issued as a part of Spire's offering of its corporate units (the "Corporate Units") in February 2021 (the "Remarketing"). As a result of the Remarketing, the annual interest rate on the Remarketable Notes was reset to 5.195%. Proceeds from the

Remarketing will be used to purchase short-term U.S. Treasury securities that will be pledged to secure the stock purchase obligations of the holders of the Corporate Units. The Remarketing is expected to close on February 12, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Wells Fargo Securities, Mizuho, and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book running managers of the Offering.

The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from:

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000

Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402

Attn: WFS Customer Service

1-800-645-3751

[email protected]

or

Mizuho Securities USA LLC

1271 Avenue of the Americas

New York, New York 10020

Attn: Debt Capital Markets

1-866-271-7403

or

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

180

Varick Street

New York, New York 10014

Attn: Prospectus Department



A shelf registration statement relating to the securities in the Offering has been filed previously with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is effective.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any state or jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make an offer, solicitation or sale in such state or jurisdiction.

About Spire

At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR ) we believe energy exists to help make people's lives better. It's a simple idea, but one that's at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.7 million homes and businesses making us one of the largest publicly traded natural gas companies in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing and Spire Midstream. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Spire's future operating results may be affected by various uncertainties and risk factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including weather conditions, economic factors, the competitive environment, governmental and regulatory policy and action, and risks associated with acquisitions. For a more complete description of these uncertainties and risk factors, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:

Megan L. McPhail

314-309-6563

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Jason Merrill

314-342-3300

Jason@SpireEnergy. com

SOURCE Spire Inc.