Bran Market To Exceed $144 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The bran market valuation is projected to cross USD 144 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The market witnesses surging demand as bran gains prominence as a staple and nutritious food across various global regions. In February 2023, amid persistent food shortages since 2020, China introduced rice bran as a primary food source aiming to alleviate scarcity issues. The country underscored the importance of enhancing the rice bran industry to augment nutrition and health and minimize food wastage.

The National Health Commission's official website highlights this initiative, emphasizing the role of the National Rural Industry Development Plan (2020-2025) by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. This plan advocated for maximizing the utilization of byproducts like rice husks, rice bran, and wheat bran, promoting sustainable food practices. Increased health consciousness among consumers further propels the bran industry.

The bran market from rice segment could exhibit a decent growth rate between 2023 and 2032, claims the report. Derived from rice milling, rice bran boasts high fiber content, vitamins, and antioxidants, elevating its appeal in the health-conscious consumer segment. As a byproduct of rice processing, its utilization aligns with sustainability efforts, reducing waste. Rice bran's versatility in diverse food applications amplifies its demand, positioning it as a sought-after ingredient in cereals, baked goods, and snacks, reflecting the growing preference for nutrient-dense dietary options sourced from rice. These factors collectively drive the market demand from rice bran.

Bran market from animal feed segment will register a noteworthy CAGR from 2023 to 2032, as per the report. Bran, enriched with fiber, vitamins, and minerals, serves as a vital ingredient in livestock and poultry feed. Its role in promoting digestive health and providing essential nutrients enhances animal growth and overall health. As a cost-effective and nutrient-dense feed component, bran remains a preferred choice among farmers and feed manufacturers, driving sustained demand in the animal husbandry sector, and supporting healthy and thriving livestock.



Europe bran market will register a robust CAGR by 2032, owing to health-conscious consumers. Renowned for its nutritional richness, bran aligns with Europeans' focus on wholesome diets. Its high fiber content and essential nutrients make it sought-after for promoting digestive health. Versatile in various food products, bran caters to diverse dietary preferences. Government initiatives promoting sustainable food practices further elevate demand. As Europeans prioritize health and sustainability in their diets, bran emerges as a staple ingredient, reflecting a growing preference for natural and nutrient-packed food choices across the continent.

Some of the leading companies involved in the bran market are Sunshade Animal Feeds Private Limited, Grain Millers, Inc., GoodMills Company GmbH, Riceland Foods, Inc., Holland & Barret, Archer Daniel Midland Company, Bob's Red Mill, Hindustan Animal Feeds, Grain Processing Corporation, Vaighai Agro Products Limited, Ardent Mills, Didion Inc., Siemer Milling Company, Star of West Milling Company, Wilmar International Limited.

Companies in the bran industry are employing various strategies to enhance their market presence, engaging in product launches across expos and events, focusing on demonstrating potential within the construction industry.

For instance, in February 2021, Siemer Milling Company, known for producing wheat-based products like flour, wheat bran, germ, and heat-treated items, expanded wheat storage at its West Harrison, IN mill, doubling capacity from 1 million to 2.2 million bushels. The upgrade included two steel bins, each holding 600,000 bushels, fabricated by Brock Manufacturing in Milford, IN, measuring 90 ft. in diameter and 130 ft. in height. G. C. Unverfehrt Farm Supply from Centralia, IL served as the primary contractor for this project.

