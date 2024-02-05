Volaris Reports January 2024 Traffic Results: 88% Load Factor

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MEXICO CITY, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) (“Volaris” or“the Company”), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, reports its January 2024 preliminary traffic results.

In January 2024, Volaris' ASM capacity decreased by 10.7% year-over-year, while RPMs decreased by 8.9%; the result was a load factor increase of 1.8 pp YoY to 88.0%. Volaris transported 2.5 million passengers during the month, a 13.0% decrease compared to January 2023. Mexican domestic RPMs decreased by 20.1%, while international RPMs increased by 15.1%. Enrique Beltranena, Volaris' President and CEO said: “The GTF engine accelerated inspections have resulted in a significant reduction in ASMs, particularly within the Mexican domestic market. This reduction has been balanced by increased capacity in international markets following Mexico's Category 1 upgrade by the United States' Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Consequently, the reallocation of capacity has led to improvements in load factors within the Mexican domestic market and robust transborder traffic between Mexico and the U.S. As highlighted last month, unit revenue growth continues to show strong performance. The shift in trend in total unit revenue that started in the fourth quarter of 2023 was sustained in January 2024. Our booking curves suggest that this positive trend will continue for the upcoming months, in line with our 2024 guidance.”

January 2024 January 2023 Variance RPMs (million, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,544 1,933 -20.1% International 1,045 908 15.1% Total 2,590 2,841 -8.9% ASMs (million, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,722 2,271 -24.2% International 1,219 1,024 19.0% Total 2,941 3,295 -10.7% Load Factor (%, RPMs/ASMs) Domestic 89.7% 85.1% 4.6 pp International 85.7% 88.7% (2.9) pp Total 88.0 % 86.2 % 1.8 pp Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,772 2,224 -20.3% International 719 639 12.6% Total 2,491 2,862 -13.0%

The information included in this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on several factors. It cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will indicate a similar performance in the future.

Glossary

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): Number of seats flown by passengers multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.

Available seat miles (ASMs): Number of seats available for passengers multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.

Load factor: RPMs divided by ASMs and expressed as a percentage.

Passengers: The total number of passengers booked on all flight segments.

