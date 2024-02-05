Innovative Sport Surfacing Lands New Territories In New Jersey, New York, And Ohio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The outdoor court surfacing and repair franchise is seeking new applicants nationwide as it continues its rapid expansion.

- Chris Rossi, Owner of Innovative Sport SurfacingCOLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Innovative Sport Surfacing , a unique brand specializing in outdoor court installation, pool deck surfacing, artificial turf installation, equine rubber flooring, playground structures, and more, is kicking off 2024 strong with three new franchise partnerships.The state of Ohio will be gaining a new Innovative Sport Surfacing territory operated and owned by Joe Sarkis, Darlene Sarkis, and Nichole Padilla. New Jersey is also a part of the newly signed territories, owned by Antonio Smikle. New franchisee Ryan Mooney has signed for territories in New York state. He will be operating Innovative Sport Surfacing throughout 17 counties in the northwest area of the state.“We cannot begin to express our excitement over this new wave of franchise partners that have chosen to grow with Innovative Sport Surfacing,” stated Chris Rossi, owner of Innovative Sport Surfacing.“Each one of our franchise partners was hand chosen for their knowledge of the industry and their drive to take Innovative to the next level with us.”Innovative Sport Surfacing is certainly a unique opportunity within the franchise marketplace, boasting a wide range of potential clientele that includes recreational departments, local schools, universities, fitness studios, and other commercial entities. Franchisees go through a comprehensive, hands-on training program that includes refresher courses throughout their ownership. The company also provides marketing strategies, branded collateral, ongoing operational guidance, effective sales techniques, and other elements to support them in growth and expansion within their exclusive territories.Get started with Innovative Sport Surfacing by visiting .ABOUT Innovative Sport SurfacingWith 90+ years of combined experience, Innovative Sport Surfacing has provided residential and commercial customers with high-quality sport flooring surfaces and other turnkey surfacing solutions. The company currently has locations in Texas, Ohio, New York, and New Jersey, and serves customers nationwide. To get connected with Innovative Sport Surfacing, visit or visit .

