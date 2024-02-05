Silver Star Properties REIT Reiterates Commitment To Self-Storage

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Silver Star Properties

REIT, Inc., a Houston based real estate investment trust (the "Company"), filed an 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding legal challenges to the Company's previously disclosed Rights Agreement dated August

18, 2023.

The Company believes the claims are meritless and will vigorously defend against them.

"The best way to protect and build shareholder value is to oppose these unwarranted efforts to liquidate the Company, which would result in a fire sale of assets," said Gerald Haddock, Chairman of the Company's Executive Committee and co-Chief Executive Officer.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to advance our transition into self-storage while undertaking an orderly disposition of assets that no longer fit with the Company's business model. Any actions that slow these processes are not in the best financial interests of Silver Star shareholders."

The Company previously announced that it would move away from investing in office properties as that asset class has faced significant post-pandemic occupancy, valuation and financing challenges resulting from an increase in remote working. The sale of existing office holdings has enabled the Company to pay down existing debt, improve its balance sheet and position it for self-storage facility acquisitions in target markets.

The Company's Executive Committee believes that continuity of leadership under current management puts Silver Star in the best position to enhance its financial performance.

"The ongoing support from our shareholders and tireless dedication of our employees continues to bolster the Executive Committee as we work together to achieve our shared vision for the Company," said Haddock.

