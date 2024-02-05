Decoding Carbon Markets At Sustainability Dialogues By IICSR Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IICSR logo

Decoding carbon markets - Sustainability dialogues

Presentation by Mercedes Bankston, Impact investor - advisor at Founders Institute

Presentation by impact entrepreneur Ajay Varadharajan, Co Founder Green Swapp

Discussions at decoding carbon markets - sustainability dialogues

- Harsha S, MD IICSR GroupPALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Decoding Carbon Markets at Sustainability dialoguesCarbon market is one of the most fast evolving markets in sustainability considering the impetus given to climate change. The start-up companies addressing the problems derive high valuation and Tesla has earned a revenue of $1.78 billion in 2022 alone which is increasing by 94% on an annual basis. Some of the top companies using carbon offsets to achieve NetZero goals are from the Oil & Gas, Banks, manufacturing industries with Shell (9 units), Volkswagen (9) and Chevron (6) leading. In the highly unregulated market these numbers are real time generating revenue.In the light of these developments decoding the carbon markets is an essential requirement for the industry to flourish in a transparent manner. IICSR Group started the year 2024 by organizing Sustainability dialogues at Hanahaus, Palo Alto on the theme of carbon markets. It was attended by investors, corporates and entrepreneurs. Thought provoking discussions were led by Ms Mercedes Bankston, Impact investor and advisor at Founders institute, Dr Mainak Mukherjee, Researcher at Doerr's school of sustainability at Stanford University, Mr Narayan Rao, Co Founder and Chief Growth officer at GovEva and Harsha S, MD IICSR Group with moderation by Ms Anurupa Sarma, Founder Stealth Start-up.Presentations from Impact entrepreneurs , Karen Hardy Founder Blockchain laboratories; Ajay Varadharajan, Co founder Green Swapp; Yangbo Du, Chief Partnership officer at INNOVO were made on climate-tech innovations.Deliberations on funding the start-ups on the basis of their carbon footprint or impact measurement, ESG integration in corporates, measuring the carbon footprint of Oil and gas companies, and evolution of carbon markets were held. The insightful discussions opened up to the questions about the cap and trade law in California, license to pollute by activists, value of independent carbon credits, carbon exchanges and veracity of VERRA, Gold standards etc. The upcoming sessions on NetZero a reality?, ESG and similar contemporary topics.To register for future events:Harsha S, MD IICSR group states that“Each industry has different sustainability challenges and sustainability dialogues are aiming to focus on each industries sustainability challenges and providing a platform to impact entrepreneurs to present their solutions to address the challenges. We intend to organize sustainability dialogues in a glocal manner - addressing global industry-oriented sustainability challenges in local cities to explore partnerships, collaborations and solutions at large scale”IICSR group ( | ) is dedicated to developing Responsible business leadership by capacity building, advisory, project implementation and HR solutions. It is located in the USA and India having trained 10,000+ corporate executives across south east asia and advised 50+ publicly listed corporations. It has an eco-friendly NetZero campus in Goa, India.

Decoding Carbon Markets - Sustainability dialogues by IICSR