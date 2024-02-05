UN Rights Chief Urged To Act On Attack On Tamil's Anti- Independence Day Protest: Rudrakumaran

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Urged him to take steps to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice and any future peaceful protests by Tamils are allowed by the Sri Lankan Government

- Visuvanathan RudrakumaranNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ﻿In an appeal UN High commissioner for Human Rights Mr. Volker Türk, The Prime Minister of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE), Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran urged him to take appropriate steps to ensure perpetrators of these attacks are brought to justice and any future peaceful protests by Tamil protesters are allowed without any hindrance by the Sri Lankan government.The attack by the Sri Lankan Security forces took place on February 4, 2024, the 76th anniversary of Sri Lanka's independence.The appeal also highlighted that the attack took place on the eve of High Commissioner's Oral Report on Sri Lanka to the UN Human Rights Council in the upcoming Council's Session starting in a few weeks' time."Several were attacked, including two Tamil parliamentarians and women. One of the Parliamentarian who was attacked is the President of the main Tamil political party, Mr. Sivagnanam Shritharan and the other parliamentarian is Mr. Charles Nirmalanathan." said Rudrakumaran."Police used tear gas, water cannons and other methods to violently disperse the protesters. Five student leaders were also arrested.""Tamils were observing Sri Lanka's Independence Day as a black day (Day of mourning), highlighting the Tamil's suffering since independence 76 years ago. Tamil areas were completely shut down in observance of this protest" continued Rudrakumaran."This protest was organized by Tamil University students, families of the disappeared and several other Tamil Civil Society groups and these attacks primarily focused on protests in the Northern town of Kilinochchi and Eastern town of Batticaloa."* ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It's based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.Email: ...Twitter: @TGTE_PMOWeb:

