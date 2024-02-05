The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Patricia Engelhardt As A Top Pinnacle Platinum Professional

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DELAND, Fla., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Patricia Engelhardt is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Platinum Professional for her contributions to the field of Industrial and Organizational Psychology and the Military.

Patricia F Engelhardt

Dr. Engelhardt pursued higher education at a Bachelor of Arts in Radio, Television, and Journalism from the University of Central Florida in Orlando in 1981. She then attended Troy University in 1985 graduating with a Master of Science degree in Counseling and Human Development followed by enrollment at Capella University where she earned a PhD in Industrial and Organizational Psychology in 2016. She is recognized by the Florida Department of Health as a registered mental health counselor since 2005. Her over 40-year career, from active-duty military service, government service, and entrepreneurial roles, to achieving her doctorate researching predictors of hostile work environments has come full circle - to the political environment today.

A highly regarded expert in multiple fields, Dr. Engelhardt has a comprehensive skill set encompassing expertise in mental healthcare, leadership competency, and business development. She is affiliated with many prestigious organizations including the Society of Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP) and the American Psychological Association (APA). Her long career has informed her need to continue research into hostile work environments, which includes the increase of hostile communities, today. She knows what hate crimes feel like in the workplace. She knows what the lack of diversity, equity, and inclusion feels like in daily living and in the pursuit of a professional career.



Touting a varied and professional career, Dr. Engelhardt served in the U.S. military, joining the United States Air Force in 1974, and serving a full and honorable career until 1992. One of her greatest memories, which directly informed her doctorate investigation, was serving under the command of General H. Norman Schwarzkopf at U.S. Central Command before, during, and after the first Gulf War. General Schwarzkopf's leadership skills informed her doctorate study, which investigated leadership competencies and predictors of hostile work environments.

After military service, she was the president and chief executive officer of her own company, Engelhardt Productions, from 1992 to 1998. She was a psychotherapist for BayCare Health Systems from 2003 to 2006, a county clinic manager and psychotherapist for Apalachee Center for Psychiatric Care from 2006 to 2008; and the Mental Health Centers of Florida between 2020 and 2021. She instructed undergraduate General Psychology at South Florida State College from 2012 to 2017. From 2017 to 2021 she was in government service as a management and program analyst for the Department of Defense.

Dedicated to service in civic advocacy, she is the founder of the Coalition of Forces for Veterans, Connecting the Red, White, and Blue, which she began in 2016. The doctor previously served as a founding board member for The Tender Loving Care Complex, Inc. from 1995 to 2015; and, served on the Board of Directors for the Guardian Ad Litem program, the American Red Cross, the Juvenile Justice Council, the Restorative Juvenile Justice program, and recently served as board officer for a $6M Homeowner's Association. She is a current member of the Society of Industrial and Organizational Psychologists and the American Psychological Association.

Reflecting on her many accomplishments, Dr. Engelhardt considers the attainment of her doctoral degree and the establishment of the military veteran initiative, which effectively connects the U.S. Department of Defense and the Society of Industrial and Organizational Psychologists as her greatest achievements. She defines her career as one she survived, having many obstacles relating to the lack of diversity and inclusion in organizational policies. She learned many lessons and gained much wisdom, which she hopes to publish soon. While she is a successful author of numerous publications, including Leader Wisdom, Age, and Competency in Perceived Hostile Work Environments, she would like to write about her life experiences and integrate her research about predicting unhealthy work and community environments into her manuscripts. Through publishing her work she hopes to inform the future about the roller-coaster of life and the resiliency to survive for present and future generations.

The doctor's extraordinary life has brought many accolades throughout her career including the prestigious Air Force Commendation Medal; The Defense Meritorious Service Medal; Joint Services Commendation Medal; Air Force Achievement medal; and a Letter of Appreciation from Buckingham Palace for her leadership in helping to organize the Queen of England's visit for the Knighting of General H. Norman Schwarzkopf in 1991.

Recognized for her commitment to civic advocacy, Dr. Engelhardt established the Coalition of Forces for Veterans, Connecting the Red, White, and Blue in 2016. Furthermore, she played a pivotal role as a founding member of the board of directors for The Tender Loving Care Complex Inc. from 1995 to 2010. The doctor considers General H. Schwarzkopf a significant mentor in her life and notes that he was her commanding officer at the headquarters U.S. Central Command before, during, and after the First Gulf War. "He taught me about positive and productive leadership and how it is made," Dr. Engelhardt said. She asserts that her many achievements can be credited to following her philosophies that life is a roller-coaster. She said to "Learn lessons from everything, good or bad. Take that knowledge and have the courage and commitment to be the force of change, using respect and dignity for all cultures as your framework. Always, learn from the wisdom of the aged, as they have the secrets to surviving the ride through life."

Looking to the future, Dr. Engelhardt plans to build upon her extensive research and aspires to shape lives of future generations through her writing and positive influence. In the years to come, she envisions continuing her impactful work, leaving a lasting imprint on the minds of those yet to come.

Aside from her professional pursuits, Dr. Engelhardt enjoys hiking, kayaking, swimming, meditation, music, dance, theatre, reading and writing. She adds that she enjoys vacationing from mountains to oceans; any ocean with a beach; and any sunrise or sunset. She dedicates this honor to her mother, Dr. Shirley Pelton Engelhardt, who raised two children as a single mother, working full time and accomplishing her Doctor of Education degree in Accountability in Education. The doctor is a descendent of the Engelhardt, Germany family.

