AAM To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results On February 16

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DETROIT, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL ) will hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year financial results and other related matters at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, February 16, 2024.
A press release announcing the results will be issued before the market opens on the same day and will be available at .
To participate by phone, please dial:
(877) 883-0383 from the United States
(412) 902-6506 from outside the United States
Callers should reference access code 133151.
To participate by live audio webcast or listen to the briefing following the call, visit aam.
A replay will be available one hour after the call is complete until February 23. To listen to the replay please dial:
(877) 344-7529 from the United States
(412) 317-0088 from outside the United States
When prompted, callers should enter replay access code 2703442. The audio replay will also be archived on AAM's website for one year.
About AAM:
As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with over 80 facilities in 18 countries, AAM is bringing the future faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow
For more information:
|
Investor Contact
David H. Lim
Head of Investor Relations
(313) 758-2006
[email protected]
|
Media Contact
Christopher M. Son
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
(313) 758-4814
[email protected]
SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.
MENAFN05022024003732001241ID1107812967
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.