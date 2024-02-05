Betmgm's Newly Designed State-Of-The-Art Sports Betting App Launches In Nevada

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Advanced In-Game Betting, Expanded Prop Markets and Rewards Connectivity Headline New Ways to Play

BetMGM's newly designed mobile sports betting app is now live in Las Vegas, the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World. Powered by Entain, the newly designed BetMGM Nevada app offers sports fans significant enhancements to the mobile sports betting experience including an exponential increase in prop and parlay wager options, live streaming capabilities, digital deposits and withdrawals.

"As the world's biggest sporting event arrives in Las Vegas this week, it is the ideal moment to introduce Nevada to our premier mobile sports betting app," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "Nevada attracts people from around the world and is home to an incredibly knowledgeable sports fan base. It is vital to provide them with a superior product, and we are thrilled to do that with this launch."

The enhanced app complements MGM Resorts' best-in-class retail sportsbooks at nine destinations along the Las Vegas Strip including Bellagio, ARIA, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, Luxor, New York-New York and Excalibur.

Highlights of the BetMGM app's new features now accessible for Nevada users include:

Expanded Pre-Game & In-Game Options: Entain's integration of Angstrom Sports technology will allow the BetMGM app to provide an exponentially larger number of markets for the 'Big Four' U.S. sports. Players will enjoy a wide portfolio of pre-game and in-game wagering options with more attractive odds on team, individual player and play-by-play bets.

Digital Deposits & Withdrawals: BetMGM Nevada users now enjoy new deposit options, digitally accessing their wallet for fast and convenient deposits and withdrawals from the app.

BetMGM Rewards: The new Nevada app now is connected to BetMGM Rewards delivering the perks of a world-class loyalty program to the sports betting world. With every wager placed in Nevada, BetMGM app users now earn BetMGM Rewards Points and MGM Rewards Tier Credits unlocking VIP benefits to MGM Resorts' 20+ premier destination resorts ranging from Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas to Borgata in Atlantic City, Beau Rivage in Mississippi, and MGM National Harbor in Maryland, among many others.

Same-Game Parlay+: The enhanced app features Same-Game Parlay+, a new way to combine favorite same-game parlays to create one super parlay. Players now can connect two different same-game parlays into a single bet with ease for dramatically increased odds.

BetMGM currently operates in 28 markets with mobile and retail offerings.

As BetMGM continues to expand to new markets, responsible gambling education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to count on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

