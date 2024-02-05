The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Victoria Gough As A Top Pinnacle Professional

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FAIRBURN, Ga., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Victoria Gough is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions in Interior Design.

Victoria Gough, the Chief Executive Officer and founder of VG Designs, LLC, is making waves in the world of interior design. Her firm specializes in interior design and renovation services, with a distinctive focus on creating stunning living spaces that reflect the unique tastes and lifestyles of her clients.

At the helm of VG Designs, Victoria Gough brings over two decades of experience in the interior design industry. Her passion for transforming spaces is evident in the remarkable projects undertaken by VG Designs. Specializing in interior design, her expertise extends to basement and kitchen remodeling, delivering functional and aesthetically pleasing interiors.

VG Designs, under the leadership of Victoria Gough, has established itself as a regional powerhouse in the interior design arena. The firm's commitment to excellence and attention to detail sets it apart in the industry.

Victoria Gough's journey in the world of interior design began with roles at Pardee Homes and ISI/Bairs, where she honed her skills and gained valuable experience in customer service and options assistance. Her passion for interior design led her to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries of Temecula, California, where she served as an interior design assistant.

In her personal life, Victoria Gough extends her heartfelt gratitude to her husband, Leon Gough, with whom she has shared 30 years of marriage. She also acknowledges the influence and inspiration of Steve Harvey.

Victoria Gough pursued her education at the Arts Institutes International LLC, where she completed coursework in interior design in 2010. She furthered her academic journey at the Design Institute of San Diego, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 2015. Additionally, she holds certifications as a facilitator and administrative assistant in Nevada.

Victoria Gough has garnered recognition as a top professional, having been featured in the Wall Street Journal. Her dedication to excellence has earned her a place on the Dean's List Honor Roll by the Arts Institute of Las Vegas and the President's Honor Roll award by the Arts Institutes International LLC. She has been presented with the VIP Woman of the Year Circle award by the National Association of Professional Women, the Leadership 2000 Series Award, and the Leadership 2000 Level I Award.

Beyond her successful career, Victoria Gough is deeply involved in charitable work. She is a proud contributor to the American Cancer Society and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, supporting vital causes. Since 2014, she has dedicated her time and efforts to A Bridge for Kids, making a positive impact on the lives of young individuals. Victoria Gough remains an active member of professional organizations such as the American Society of Interior Designers and the National Association of Professional Women.

Victoria Gough's aspirations are closely tied to her desire to reach new heights in the world of interior design, exemplified by her goal of being featured in Architectural Digest. Simultaneously, she is diligently engaged in crafting a literary work that delves deep into the intricacies and nuances of the interior design realm.

