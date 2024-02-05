               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Innocan Pharma To Provide A Corporate Update Via Zoom Livestream On February 12, 2024, At 4:00Pm EST


2/5/2024 4:46:38 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, AB, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (the "Company" or "Innocan"), is pleased to announce that it will provide a corporate update to the investment community and its shareholders through a Zoom livestream on February 12, 2024, at 4:00pm EST.

The update will include a presentation by Innocan's CEO Iris Bincovich describing the key research milestones achieved by the Company to date.

Registration for the Zoom livestream is available here :

About Innocan

Innocan is a pharmaceutical tech company that operates under two main segments: Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Wellness. In the Pharmaceuticals segment, Innocan focuses on developing innovative drug delivery platform technologies comprises with cannabinoids science, to treat various conditions to improve patients' quality of life. This segment involves two drug delivery technologies: (i)
LPT
CBD-loaded liposome platform facilitating exact dosing and the prolonged and controlled release of CBD into the blood stream. The LPT delivery platform research is in the preclinical trial phase for Pain Management. In the Consumer Wellness segment, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of innovative and high-performance self-care products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment Innocan has established a Joint Venture by the name of BI Sky Global Ltd. that focuses developing on advanced targeted online sales.

For further information, please contact:
Iris Bincovich, CEO
+1 5162104025
+972-54-3012842
+442037699377
[email protected]

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Logo -

SOURCE Innocan Pharma Corporation

MENAFN05022024003732001241ID1107812960

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search