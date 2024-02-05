

Fourth-quarter revenue of $943.6 million decreased 4% year-over-year, flat sequentially

Fourth-quarter net income attributable to ChampionX of $77.2 million increased 14% year-over-year, and decreased 1% sequentially

Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $198.1 million increased 10% year-over-year, flat sequentially

Fourth-quarter cash from operating activities of $169.0 million and free cash flow of $139.8 million



Full-year net income attributable to ChampionX of $314.2 million increased 103% year-over-year

Full-year adjusted EBITDA of $771.2 million increased 25% year-over-year

Full-year cash from operating activities of $540.3 million and free cash flow of $412.5 million



Repurchased $118 million of common stock in Q4'23 and $277 million in full-year 2023

Returned $343 million of cash to our shareholders in 2023, representing 63% of cash flow from operating activities and 83% of free cash flow



Board approved increase in share repurchase program authorization to $1.5 billion Board approved a 12% increase in regular quarterly dividend to $0.095 per share

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) (“ChampionX” or the“Company”) today announced fourth quarter of 2023 and full year 2023 results. For the fourth quarter of 2023, revenue was $943.6 million, net income attributable to ChampionX was $77.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $198.1 million. Income before income taxes margin was 12.1%, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.0%. Cash provided by operating activities was $169.0 million, and free cash flow was $139.8 million.

CEO Commentary

“2023 was a year of continued strong earnings momentum for ChampionX as we delivered extremely robust adjusted EBITDA growth with differentiated adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, strong free cash flow generation, and increased capital returns to our shareholders. I want to thank all our worldwide employees for their continued dedication and commitment to serving our customers and communities well,” ChampionX's President and Chief Executive Officer Sivasankaran“Soma” Somasundaram said.

“During the fourth quarter of 2023, we generated revenue of $944 million, up slightly sequentially and down 4% year-over-year. International revenue increased 6% sequentially, driven by seasonal strength in our Production Chemical Technologies business which grew 8% in international markets during the quarter. In North America, 2% sequential growth in Production Chemical Technologies was offset by typical seasonal declines in our Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies businesses into the year-end holidays. We generated net income attributable to ChampionX of $77 million, which increased 14% year-over-year and decreased 1% sequentially, and adjusted EBITDA of $198 million, which increased 10% year-over-year, and was flat sequentially. Our income before income taxes margin improved by 39 basis point sequentially, and our adjusted EBITDA margin was 21%, flat sequentially, and representing our highest adjusted EBITDA margin level since the ChampionX merger.

“We once again demonstrated our strong cash flow profile. Cash flow from operating activities was $169 million during the fourth quarter, which represented 219% of net income attributable to ChampionX. We generated free cash flow of $140 million during the fourth quarter, converting 71% of our adjusted EBITDA for the period. We returned $135 million of cash to our shareholders in the fourth quarter, through our regular cash dividend of $17 million and approximately $118 million of ChampionX share repurchases. For the full year 2023, we returned $343 million of cash to our shareholders, representing 63% of cash flow from operating activities and 83% of our free cash flow.

“We remain committed to return at least 60% of free cash flow to shareholders through-the-cycle. Consistent with this commitment, we announced today that our Board of Directors approved an increase to our share repurchase program, which authorizes ChampionX to repurchase up to $1.5 billion of its outstanding common stock, which is an increase of $750 million to the program previously increased in the fourth quarter of 2022. In addition, I am pleased to announce that we are increasing our regular cash dividend by 12%, which reflects confidence in our demonstrated strong and consistent free cash flow generation capability. Our balance sheet remains strong and we ended the year with $959 million of liquidity, including $289 million of cash and approximately $670 million of available capacity on our revolving credit facility.

We expect 2024 to be a positive growth year, driven by the constructive market environment, particularly for our international businesses, and expect our adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin to progressively improve through the year. As we look to the first quarter, we expect typical seasonal declines in our international operations, partially offset by sequential improvement in our North American businesses. On a consolidated basis, in the first quarter, we expect revenue to be between $908 million and $938 million. We expect adjusted EBITDA of $179 million to $189 million. We expect our 2024 cash generation to be strong, converting at least 50% of our adjusted EBITDA to free cash flow, and we remain committed to returning at least 60% of our free cash flow to our shareholders during the year.

We are excited about the positive revenue outlook driven by multi-year healthy fundamentals for our sector. This, combined with our productivity efforts, drives our confidence in delivering continued earnings growth, adjusted EBITDA margin expansion and strong cash generation. Our high adjusted margin, production-focused equipment, technology and chemicals portfolio is built to deliver attractive earnings and robust free cash flow reliably through the cycle. This, in turn, supports value creation for our shareholders through a disciplined capital allocation framework, with clear priorities for capital deployment, including high-return investment and returning cash to shareholders. ChampionX is well positioned for profitable growth by helping our customers maximize the value of their producing assets in sustainable and cost-effective ways leveraging our technology, digital and emissions capabilities and first-class customer service. I am excited about the year ahead given the resiliency of the cycle as well as increasing needs for ChampionX solutions and I remain honored to lead our remarkable team”

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Production Chemical Technologies

Production Chemical Technologies revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $634.1 million, an increase of $29.9 million, or 5%, sequentially, due to seasonally higher volumes in certain international markets and higher volumes in North America.

Segment operating profit was $102.2 million and adjusted segment EBITDA was $139.1 million. Segment operating profit margin was 16.1%, an increase of 46 basis points, sequentially, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin was 21.9%, essentially flat, sequentially, in each case due to volumes and product mix.

Production & Automation Technologies

Production & Automation Technologies revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $241.3 million, a decrease of $14.9 million, or 6%, sequentially, due primarily to seasonality in our North American businesses into the year-end holidays.

Revenue from digital products was $52.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $5.4 million, or 9%, compared to $58.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, due primarily to seasonality into the year-end holidays.

Segment operating profit was $22.1 million, and adjusted segment EBITDA was $52.8 million. Segment operating profit margin was 9.2%, a decrease of 188 basis points, sequentially, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin was 21.9%, a decrease of 126 basis points, sequentially, in each case due to lower volumes seasonally and product mix.

Drilling Technologies

Drilling Technologies revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $46.8 million, a decrease of $8.0 million, or 15%, sequentially, due to lower rig count in U.S. land and end of year inventory destocking.

Segment operating profit was $8.7 million, and adjusted segment EBITDA was $10.4 million. Segment operating profit margin was 18.5%, a decrease of 380 basis points, sequentially, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin was 22.1%, a decrease of 300 basis points, sequentially, in each case due to lower volumes.

Reservoir Chemical Technologies

Reservoir Chemical Technologies revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $21.4 million, a decrease of $3.7 million, or 15%, sequentially, due primarily to lower product volumes into the year-end holidays.

Segment operating profit was $3.9 million, and adjusted segment EBITDA was $5.5 million. Segment operating profit margin was 18.3%, as compared to 9.8% in the prior quarter, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin was 25.7%, an increase of 897 basis points, sequentially, in each case due to favorable product mix.

Share Repurchase Program

ChampionX announces that our Board of Directors approved an increase to our share repurchase program (the“Share Repurchase Program”). Pursuant to such increase, ChampionX is authorized to repurchase up to $1.5 billion of its outstanding common stock, representing an increase of $750 million to the Share Repurchase Program previously increased on October 24, 2022. The increased share repurchase authority is effective immediately. ChampionX repurchased $118 million of its outstanding common stock during the fourth quarter of 2023, with a total of $457 million repurchased under the Share Repurchase Program since its inception, implying a remaining authorization of over $1 billion, incorporating today's announcement.

Repurchases under the Share Repurchase Program may be made, from time to time, in amounts and at prices ChampionX deems appropriate and will be subject to a variety of factors, including the availability of excess free cash, the market price of the Company's common stock, general market and economic conditions, applicable requirements, and other business conditions. The Share Repurchase Program may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time without prior notice.

Dividend

ChampionX also announces that our Board of Directors has declared an increased regular quarterly dividend of $0.095 per share on the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share, to be paid on April 26, 2024 to shareholders of record on April 5, 2024.

Other Business Highlights

Chemical Technologies



Continued to strengthen its market-leading production chemicals position in deepwater through the award of various flow assurance chemistries to treat three new U.S. Gulf of Mexico subsea tiebacks, each connecting back to a different host platform.

Significantly strengthened its market position with an independent Canadian producer looking for consistent technical support across its asset base. The customer's positive experience with ChampionX, coupled with our disciplined customer account management process, resulted in Chemical Technologies being awarded a sole supply agreement. Awarded an additional three-year contract extension with a customer in Australia which Chemical Technologies has served for approximately four decades. The contract extension award was as a result of detailed account management and strong customer value delivery.



Production & Automation Technologies



Installed its Pro-Rod breakthrough product, AnXTM corrosion-resistant coiled rod, in multiple wells in Oman operated by a large NOC, demonstrating the effectiveness and reliability of the technology in some of the world's most extreme and corrosive environments. Pro-Rod is a leader in anti-corrosion technology, and AnXTM is a step-change in sucker rod corrosion control, allowing for meaningful improvements in mean time to failure in rod-driven wells.

Secured the adoption by a large IOC of our UNBRIDLED ESP Systems' HIGH RISETM Kronos technology as their primary gas-handling pump for high gas-to-oil ESP applications in unconventional wells. Kronos is a specialized rotodynamic ESP gas handling pump that compresses gas slugs more effectively by increasing fluid pressure and priming the fluid stream. By preventing gas from breaking out of solution, the production pump can handle more gas. Kronos handles up to 75% gas volume fraction (GVF) before gas locking, providing 50% greater system gas handling capability, on average. Kronos also provides better pump efficiency at higher GVF, which reduces power consumption.

Closed the first commercial sale of the new Autonomous Chemical Injection Optimization feature within Theta Production Optimization's XSPOCTM production optimization software, which allows producers to adjust automatically their chemical injection rates to dynamic parameters being tracked in the software, such as production volumes or temperature. This solution was instrumental in providing a Permian-based operator with intelligent dosing, rather than fixed dosage rates, ensuring that the correct amount of chemicals was delivered proportionately to the well's dynamic productivity. Initial implementation has shown promising results of improving chemical assurance while effectively managing cost efficiency.

Secured commitment from an IOC for a large order of 10,000-psi radial flow lubricators for use in the customer's South Texas operations, for which the majority have been installed on both new well completions and gas lift conversions. Engineered for maximum operational adaptability and durability, the“drop-in” design helps operators manage production from post-completion flowback through gas lift, to plunger-assisted gas lift (PAGL), and finally to plunger lift without having to modify the wellhead or activate a workover rig. The units are fast and easy to install on new wells, which minimizes well down time and reduces on-site welding, pipe make-up requirements, and roustabout time by 50%. The lubricators also contain internal adjustment sleeves to easily increase or decrease the flow area to adapt to changing well production profiles.

Awarded a significant customer commitment with a large operator for supply and service of our high-pressure Rod-Lock BOPs in Argentina's Vaca Muerta field. This industry-leading technology enhances safety and protects adjacent wells from frac breakthrough, and this customer commitment demonstrates our strong partnership and ability to offer innovative and reliable solutions to customers in both domestic and international unconventional resource plays.

Won a contract expansion with an IOC in the Delaware Basin for use of our Phantom single-point chemical injection systems on nearly 100 wells. ChampionX has an exclusive distribution agreement for the FlowCoreTM Phantom technology, which features 99% injection accuracy and a dual communications system that allows for autonomously adjusting injection rates in real time based on production data from the customer's Scada system. This capability is especially important for the dynamic well conditions in unconventional wells. The injection system also uses a cloud-based platform where the chemical provider can monitor chemical tank levels, injection variances, and potential injection system reliability issues. Exited 2023 with our Emissions Technologies business serving 60 operators worldwide, illustrating our extensive market presence and strong customer engagement.



Drilling Technologies

Full-year 2023 diamond bearing sales increased by more than 40% year-over-year.



Other



ChampionX Middle East was awarded the OPAL Award for best practices in 2023 in the“Omanisation” Category for the Large Contractor sector. The award recognizes the most innovative policies and procedures implemented towards recruiting, developing and retaining Omani workforce. ChampionX was named a winner of the Frost & Sullivan 2023 Enlightened Growth Leadership Award for its leadership in chemical solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineering solutions. The award recognizes organizations that have embraced emerging technologies, and generated opportunities for all while demonstrating best practices for sustainable growth.

Conference Call Details

ChampionX Corporation will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and outlook. The call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Presentation materials that supplement the conference call will be available on ChampionX's website at championx.

To listen to the call via a live webcast, please visit ChampionX's website at championx. The call will also be available by dialing 1-888-259-6580 in the United States and Canada or 1-416-764-8624 for international calls. Please call approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and reference ChampionX conference call number 83686329.

A replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days on ChampionX's website.

About Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to financial results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), this news release presents non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income attributable to ChampionX and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ChampionX, provide useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial condition and results of operations because they reflect the core operating results of our businesses and help facilitate comparisons of operating performance across periods. In addition, free cash flow, free cash flow to adjusted EBITDA ratio, and free cash flow to revenue ratio are used by management to measure our ability to generate positive cash flow for debt reduction and to support our strategic objectives. Although management believes the aforementioned non-GAAP financial measures are good tools for internal use and the investment community in evaluating ChampionX's overall financial performance, the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

This press release contains certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA. The Company has not provided projected net income attributable to ChampionX or a reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA. Management cannot predict with a reasonable degree of accuracy certain of the necessary components of net income attributable to ChampionX, such as depreciation and amortization expense. As such, a reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA to projected net income attributable to ChampionX is not available without unreasonable effort. The actual amount of depreciation and amortization, highly inflationary currency changes, and other amounts excluded from adjusted EBITDA could have a significant impact on net income attributable to ChampionX.

About ChampionX

ChampionX is a global leader in chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely, efficiently, and sustainably around the world. ChampionX's expertise, innovative products, and digital technologies provide enhanced oil and gas production, transportation, and real-time emissions monitoring throughout the lifecycle of a well. To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at .

