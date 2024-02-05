Bitdeer To Participate In A Fireside Chat Hosted By H.C. Wainwright

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) (“ Bitdeer ” or the“ Company ”), a world-leading technology company for blockchain and high-performance computing, today announced its participation in a virtual fireside chat hosted by H.C. Wainwright & Co. on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Haris Basit, Bitdeer's Chief Strategy Officer, and Jeff LaBerge, Bitdeer's Head of Capital Markets & Strategic Initiatives, will discuss the Company's Bitcoin mining operations and expansion into high performance computing and AI.
To request an invitation to the fireside chat, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative. A replay of the session will be available on the Webcasts and Presentations page of Bitdeer's Investor Relations website.
About Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer is a world-leading technology company for blockchain and high-performance computing. Bitdeer is committed to providing comprehensive computing solutions for its customers. The Company handles complex processes involved in computing such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations. The Company also offers advanced cloud capabilities to customers with high demand for artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer has deployed datacenters in the United States, Norway, and Bhutan. To learn more, visit .
Contacts
Investor Relations
Robin Yang, Partner
ICR, LLC
Email: ...
Phone: +1 (212) 537-5825
Public Relations
Brad Burgess, SVP
ICR, LLC
Email: ...
Phone: +1 (212) 537-4056
