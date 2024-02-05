Brian Laufer Of Quotewerks Recognized As 2024 CRN® Channel Chief

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- John LeweORLANDO, FL, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aspire Technologies, Inc., the developers of the Award Winning Sales Quoting and Proposal Solution , QuoteWerks, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Brian Laufer, Vice President, to the prestigious 2024 CRN® Channel Chiefs list, which recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.Brian Laufer started his career as a VAR and Software developer before joining the QuoteWerks Team over 23 years ago. Since then, his dynamic roles within the organization have evolved, showcasing his versatility and adaptability. Laufer has seamlessly transitioned through key positions, including Technical Support and Sales, contributing to the organization's success and growth. Currently spearheading pivotal initiatives in Business and Software Development, Mr. Laufer stands at the forefront of innovation, leveraging his comprehensive skill set to address real-world challenges. Mr. Laufer's unique combination of skills enables him to solve real-world problems when speaking with customers and prospects at events, taking them all the way through the development and implementation phases for the QuoteWerks Community.John Lewe, President, Founder, and Lead Developer of Aspire Technologies, Inc., expressed QuoteWerks' visionary pursuit, stating, "QuoteWerks aspires to set the standard as the foremost and dependable quoting and sales proposal software for any organization. Brian's profound expertise and steadfast dedication to the MSP community have been invaluable throughout the company's evolution over the past two decades of our three-decade history. His unwavering commitment is underscored by consistent year-over-year recognition for outstanding success, highlighting his profound understanding of the channel's needs."The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.“These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company.“Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year.”CRN's 2024 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at .About Aspire Technologies and QuoteWerksAspire Technologies, Inc. develops and markets QuoteWerks, the leading quoting and proposal software solution for businesses of all sizes (CPQ solution). QuoteWerks empowers users to create professional and persuasive quotes and proposals in minutes, streamlining the sales process and boosting conversion rates. With its intuitive interface, powerful features, and seamless integrations with popular CRM and accounting applications, QuoteWerks is the trusted choice of thousands of businesses worldwide.About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.© 2024. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.The Channel Company Contact:Natalie LewisThe Channel Company...

