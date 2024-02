Greif, Inc. Announces 2024 First Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Dates

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DELAWARE, Ohio, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today it will report the company's 2024 first quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. A conference call will be held on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the quarter results.



Greif will provide conference call slides in combination with its first quarter earnings press release on February 28, 2024. The call on February 29, 2024 will include management's live remarks and a question and answer session.

Participants may access the call using the following online registration link . Registrants will receive a confirmation containing dial in details and a unique conference call code for entry. Phone lines will open at 8:00 a.m. ET on February 29, 2024. A digital replay of the conference call will be available two hours following the call on the company's web site at .

Webcast Details

Title: Greif, Inc. Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call

URL:

About Greif, Inc.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, jerrycans and other small plastics, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 35 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at .

