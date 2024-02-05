Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Canada, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at January 31, 2024 was $56.94, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 2.4% and 9.4%, respectively. These compare with the 0.6% and 4.6% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at January 31, 2024, the leverage represented 14.7% of CGI's net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023 and up from 13.6% at January 31, 2023.
The closing price for CGI's common shares at January 31, 2024 was $35.80, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 3.1% and 9.7%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2024 were as follows:
| Industrials
| 24.1
| %
| Information Technology
| 21.2
| %
| Financials
| 13.5
| %
| Energy
| 12.1
| %
| Consumer Discretionary
| 10.7
| %
| Materials
| 10.3
| %
| Real Estate
| 4.6
| %
| Communication Services
| 1.9
| %
| Cash & Cash Equivalents
| 0.8
| %
| Consumer Staples
| 0.8
| %
The top ten investments which comprised 37.7% of the investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2024 were as follows:
| NVIDIA Corporation
| 5.9
| %
| Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
| 4.6
| %
| TFI International Inc.
| 4.5
| %
| Apple Inc.
| 3.5
| %
| The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
| 3.5
| %
| WSP Global Inc.
| 3.4
| %
| West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
| 3.3
| %
| Mastercard Incorporated
| 3.2
| %
| Franco-Nevada Corporation
| 3.1
| %
| Shopify Inc.
| 2.7
| %
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments
website:
