Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at January 31, 2024, the leverage represented 14.7% of CGI's net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023 and up from 13.6% at January 31, 2023.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at January 31, 2024 was $35.80, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 3.1% and 9.7%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2024 were as follows: