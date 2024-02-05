Jager Landscaping Offers Expert Tips For Transforming Backyards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

For over 50 years, Jager Landscaping of Oakland, NJ has helped homeowners create dream outdoor spaces.

OAKLAND, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oakland, NJ - As the weather warms up and people spend more time at home, many are looking for ways to make their outdoor spaces more inviting and functional. Jager Landscaping , a leading landscaping company in Oakland, NJ, is here to help with some expert tips for transforming backyards into popular destinations.One of the key elements of creating a popular outdoor destination is smart landscaping. Jager Landscaping recommends incorporating paver patios into backyard designs. These versatile and durable materials can be used to create a variety of gathering spots for family members, from a cozy seating area to a spacious dining space. With a wide range of colors and patterns available, paver patios can also add a touch of style to your backyard.For those cool evenings, Jager Landscaping suggests adding a fire pit to the backyard. Not only does it provide warmth and light, but it also creates a cozy and inviting atmosphere for family and friends to gather around. With various sizes and designs available, a fire pit can be customized to fit a backyard's unique style and needs.In addition to paver patios and fire pits, Jager Landscaping also recommends installing a waterscape. From a tranquil pond to a cascading waterfall, a waterscape can add a sense of serenity and relaxation to the outdoor space. It also attracts wildlife and provides a natural habitat for plants and animals.Another popular trend in outdoor living is the addition of an outdoor kitchen. Jager Landscaping can help design and install a fully functional outdoor kitchen, with a grill, sink, and storage space to cook and entertain outdoors, making the backyard an extension of the home.With over 50 years of experience, Jager Landscaping is committed to helping homeowners create their dream outdoor spaces. Their team of experts can provide personalized recommendations and professional installation services to transform the backyard into a relaxing retreat.

