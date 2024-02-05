Steelite International Signs Deal To Acquire 96 Acres With Plans To Develop New State-Of-The-Art Distribution Facility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This expansion is a testament to our commitment to our valued customers, dedicated employees, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and our Lawrence County Community.” - John Miles, President and CEO at Steelite InternationalYOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Steelite International , ("Steelite" or the "Company"), the world's leading supplier and manufacturer of award-winning tabletop, buffet, and lighting solutions to the global hospitality industry, has signed a definitive agreement to purchase 96 acres of prime real estate between 154 Keystone Drive and Kings Chapel Road in Lawrence County, PA. The Company is excited to announce it plans to develop a cutting-edge distribution facility on this new property, further solidifying its commitment to meeting the growing demands of its customers.



This strategic expansion comes as an addition to Steelite International's existing 250,000 square foot operation at 154 Keystone Drive and 50,000 square foot facility at 360 Keystone Drive, which will continue to operate seamlessly alongside the new facility. The new distribution center is expected to enhance the company's logistical capabilities and streamline its supply chain, benefiting customers across the Americas.



Steelite International is collaborating with federal, state, county, and township officials on permitting. The Company expresses gratitude to key stakeholders, Neshannock Township Board of Supervisors Leslie Bucci, Chairman Stephen Demofonte, and Vice Chairman Joseph Gierlach; Governor Shapiro's Administration including the Department of Community & Economic Development; PA State Senate Pro Tempore Kim Ward: US Congressman Mike Kelly; PA State Senator Michele Brooks; PA State Representatives Marla Brown and Aaron Bernstine; Lawrence County Commissioners; Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation; Senator Elder Vogel and Mike Fagan, with Olsavsky, Jaminet Architects, for their unwavering support in securing the RACP grant and their work towards the development of the newly purchased land.



"This expansion is a testament to our commitment to our valued customers, dedicated employees, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and our Lawrence County Community," said John Miles, President and CEO at Steelite International.“We anticipate that the construction of this building will be one of the most significant projects in Lawrence County over the past 65 years. We are confident that this state-of-the-art facility will enhance our operational efficiency and contribute to the region's economic growth."



Steelite International remains focused on delivering exceptional service, and the new facility will play a pivotal role in meeting the evolving needs of its diverse customer base. The Company looks forward to breaking ground on this exciting project and further strengthening its position as a leader in the tableware industry.



About Steelite International



Headquartered in Youngstown, OH, with distribution and warehousing centered in Neshannock Township, PA, Steelite International is the leading designer, marketer, manufacturer, and supplier of award-winning tabletop, buffet products and lighting solutions for the global hospitality industry, selling products into over 50,000 end-user locations across 140 countries. The Company manufactures products out of two facilities located in Stoke-On-Trent, UK, and Manlius, NY, totaling 600,000 sq. ft., operates 16 first-class showrooms around the globe, and sources products from 17 different countries.



Steelite's core brands include Steelite Distinction & Performance, William Edwards, D.W. Haber, Creations, Folio, Varick, Homer Laughlin, Hall China, Hollowick and Aspen Drinkware. In addition to its core brands, Steelite distributes such prominent brands as Pasabahce, Mogogo, Rona 5-Star Glass, Bormioli Rocco, Rene Ozorio, Robert Welch, Royal Porcelain, Robert Gordon Pottery, WNK, Anfora, Delfin, and Strahl.



Steelite is committed to providing the best in functionality and design while minimizing the effect on our environment. For more information, visit

