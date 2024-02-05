Greenway Exceeds 20,000 KG In Cannabis Sales

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

KINGSVILLE, ON, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Greenway

Greenhouse

Cannabis

Corporation (CSE:GWAY), (OTCQB:GWAYF )

("Greenway"

or

the

"Company"),

a

cultivator

of

high-quality greenhouse cannabis for the Canadian market, is pleased to announce that it has surpassed 20,000 KG of product sold since its inception.



This achievement underscores Greenway's dedication to quality, innovation, and strategic growth under the leadership of CEO Jamie D'Alimonte and President Carl Mastronardi.

Greenway's notable achievement is more than a reflection of past successes; it serves as evidence of the company's forward-thinking strategy and dedication to fostering positive change in the cannabis industry.

CEO Jamie D'Alimonte conveyed his appreciation and expressed excitement about the company's upcoming initiatives.

"We are thrilled to achieve this noteworthy milestone in our journey. The successful sale of 20,000 kilograms of cannabis biomass speaks to the dedication of our team and the trust our clients have bestowed upon Greenway.

As we commemorate this accomplishment, we view it as just the initial step in what Greenway aspires to accomplish in the dynamic cannabis industry," said D'Alimonte.

President Carl Mastronardi echoes this sentiment, stating, "Our achievement in reaching this milestone clearly signifies our dedication to excellence. Yet, we acknowledge that surpassing this milestone is merely a step towards our broader vision. Greenway is positioned for our next phase, encompassing the introduction of our own consumer products and our proactive readiness for the sustained expansion of the industry."

Greenway is poised to broaden its business strategy, transitioning from exclusively operating as a business-to-business wholesaler to unveiling a range of consumer products that resonate with the company's principles of quality and affordability.

Greenway will be delivering its first brand, MillRite, to the Ontario Cannabis Store this fiscal quarter, achieving another milestone on its pathway to true profitability.

