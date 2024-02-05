Datadog Welcomes Sara Varni As New Chief Marketing Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG ),

the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that Sara Varni is joining as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. Varni brings more than 15 years of marketing experience centered around enterprise software products-including leadership positions at Attentive, Twilio and Salesforce-to her role at Datadog.

"Sara has a wealth of experience in building and maintaining high-performing teams that market to developers and executive-level personas alike. She brings a strong focus on product engineering and technology from her previous roles," said Amit Agarwal, President at Datadog. "Sara's leadership will be essential as we continue to leverage customer feedback to build products and bring them to market."

"There's never been a better time to join Datadog as the company continues to launch market-leading products that meet developers where they are," said Varni. "From security observability to generative AI capabilities, I am excited to usher Datadog into this next phase of growth while doubling down on what's made the company so successful to date."

Varni was most recently CMO at Attentive. Prior to Attentive, she was CMO at Twilio where she grew the marketing function and helped scale annual company revenue as part of the leadership team. Before joining Twilio, Varni held multiple senior marketing roles at Salesforce. She holds a BS in Business Administration from Bucknell University and an MBA from The Anderson School of Management at UCLA.

Learn more about Datadog's leadership team and see what career opportunities are available at Datadog .

About Datadog

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, real-user monitoring, and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior, and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2023, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Contact

Dan Haggerty

[email protected]

SOURCE Datadog, Inc.