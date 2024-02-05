Dupont Charitable Trust Names James S. Hunt Chair Of The Nemours Foundation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust, which for almost 90 years has supported and advanced its charitable beneficiary The Nemours Foundation, today announced the appointment of James S. Hunt as Chair of The Nemours Foundation Board of Directors. The Nemours Foundation is the governing body which oversees Nemours Children's Health. Jim joined the board in 2016, serving as Chair of the Finance, Audit and Compliance Committee, and a member of the Advancement and External Affairs Committee.

Jim Hunt, Chair of The Nemours Foundation

He has served in health care board governance since 1997, most recently prior to Nemours, on the Board of Directors and Chair of the Finance Committee and member of the Investment and Compensation Committees of Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

In this new role, Jim succeeds Harold Mills, who served as board chair since 2022. "On behalf of the duPont Charitable Trust, the Trustees and I welcome Jim to this important role and thank Harold for his tremendous leadership, passion and commitment during his tenure as our Chair," said Hugh M. Durden, Chairman, Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust.

Jim thanked Harold for his leadership and commented, "Each member of the Board of Directors, Boards of Managers and our CEO, physicians, nurses, researchers, all leaders and associates, with our entire team, remain committed to our vision, strategies and priorities for advancing the health of children, well beyond medicine."

Jim is a CPA who also serves on the boards of directors of other publicly held and private companies in the insurance and global restaurant businesses. His other professional activities include serving as a member of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board's Standards and Emerging Issues Advisory Group. He is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors, where he is a designated Board Leadership Fellow.

R. Lawrence Moss, MD, FACS, FAAP, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nemours, said, "Jim's deep commitment to Nemours' mission and his experience in board governance and children's healthcare are tremendous assets to our organization. I look forward to working closely with him to create the healthiest generation of children."

About the Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust

The Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust is a non-profit organization created by philanthropist Alfred Irénée duPont in 1935. The duPont Trust is devoted to supporting the trust's sole charitable beneficiary, The Nemours Foundation for the benefit of Nemours Children's Health and the Nemours Estate . The Trust is one of America's most generous supporters of pediatric healthcare. Since 1935, the Trust has provided funding to its primary beneficiary, The Nemours Foundation, for the care and treatment of children primarily in Delaware and Florida and has helped hundreds of thousands of sick children find health and new hope for the future, regardless of ability to pay.



About Nemours Children's Health

Nemours Children's Health is one of the nation's largest multistate pediatric health systems, which includes two free-standing children's hospitals and a network of more than 70 primary and specialty care practices. Nemours Children's seeks to transform the health of children by adopting a holistic health model that utilizes innovative, safe, and high-quality care while also caring for the health of the whole child beyond medicine. Nemours Children's also powers the world's most-visited website for information on the health of children and teens, Nemours KidsHealth.

The Nemours Foundation, established through the legacy and philanthropy of Alfred I. duPont, provides pediatric clinical care, research, education, advocacy, and prevention programs to the children, families, and communities it serves. For more information, visit Nemours.

SOURCE The Nemours Foundation