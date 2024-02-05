Alico, Inc. To Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results On Wednesday, February 7, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to Host Conference Call on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time

FORT MYERS, Fla., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that the Company will release financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2023, on Wednesday, February 7, after the market close.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing 1-888-886-7786 in the United States and 1-416-764-8658 from outside of the United States. The participant identification to join the conference call is 37132138.

A telephone replay will be available on February 8, 2024, approximately three hours after the call concludes, and will be available through February 22, 2024. Listeners in the United States may dial 1-844-512-2921 and international listeners may dial 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the playback is 37132138.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation's largest citrus producers, and Land Management and Other Operations, which include land leasing and related support operations. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq:“ALCO”) at .

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations

(239) 226-2060

...

Brad Heine

Chief Financial Officer

(239) 226-2000

...