Invivyd To Participate At The Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 6Th Annual Biotechnology Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD), a biopharmaceutical company on a mission to protect the vulnerable from serious viral infectious diseases, today announced that David Hering, Chief Executive Officer of Invivyd, is scheduled to present in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET in New York, NY.



In addition to the fireside chat, the management team will host investor meetings at the conference. Investors participating in the conference who are interested in meeting with Invivyd management should contact their Guggenheim representative.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the investor section of the company's website at invivyd and will be archived for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company on a mission to rapidly and perpetually deliver antibody-based therapies that protect vulnerable people from the devastating consequences of circulating viral threats, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. The company's proprietary INVYMABTM platform approach combines state-of-the-art viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. Leveraging its INVYMAB platform approach, the company is generating a robust pipeline of product candidates which could be used in prevention or treatment of serious viral diseases, starting with COVID-19 and expanding into influenza and other high-need indications. Visit to learn more.

