4D Molecular Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Common Stock

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FDMT), a leading clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on unlocking the full potential of genetic medicines to treat large market diseases, announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $250.0 million of shares of its common stock. 4D Molecular Therapeutics also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $37.5 million of shares of common stock offered in the proposed offering. All of the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by 4D Molecular Therapeutics. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Jefferies and Barclays are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About 4DMT

4DMT is a leading clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on unlocking the full potential of genetic medicines to treat large market diseases in ophthalmology and pulmonology. 4DMT's proprietary invention platform, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, combines the power of the Nobel Prize-winning technology, directed evolution, with approximately one billion synthetic AAV capsid-derived sequences to invent customized and evolved vectors for use in our wholly owned and partnered product candidates. Our product design, development, and manufacturing engine helps us efficiently create and advance our diverse product pipeline with the goal of revolutionizing medicine with potential curative therapies for millions of patients. Currently, 4DMT is advancing five clinical-stage and two preclinical product candidates, each tailored to address rare and large market diseases in ophthalmology, pulmonology, and cardiology. In addition, 4DMT is also advancing programs in CNS through a gene editing partnership. 4D Molecular TherapeuticsTM, 4DMTTM, Therapeutic Vector EvolutionTM, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.

All of our product candidates are in clinical or preclinical development and have not yet been approved for marketing by the FDA or any other regulatory authority. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of our product candidates for the therapeutic uses for which they are being studied.

Contacts:

Media:

Katherine Smith

Inizio Evoke Comms

...

Investors:

Julian Pei

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

267-644-5097