Five Tenable Leaders Named 2024 CRN Channel Chiefs

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the Exposure Management company, today announced that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , named five Tenable channel leaders to the prestigious 2024 CRN® Channel Chiefs list , which recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.



CRN named the following Tenable leaders as 2024 Channel Chiefs: Terry Dolce, executive vice president of global business development, channels and specialist sales; Jeff Brooks, senior vice president of global channels; Trevor Henney, senior director of channel strategy, programs and operations; Greg Goetz, vice president of global strategic partners and MSSP; and Christopher Blando, senior director of North American channel sales.

“On behalf of my fellow Tenable Channel Chief colleagues, it's a great honor to be recognized as a Channel Chief once again,” said Brooks.“It's a rewarding experience working with our partners and customers to reduce security risk across private and public cloud, IT, OT, web apps, and beyond. Tenable's Exposure Management platform is creating new kinds of visibility and efficiency use cases that are giving our partners a host of selling opportunities.”

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers. Last month, CRN named Tenable a 2024 Cloud 100 Company , a CRN list that honors the 100 leading cloud companies for the year across five key categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, storage, software and security.

“These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company.“Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year.”

CRN's 2024 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at .

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Exposure Management company. Approximately 43,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world's first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable .

