Lumos Pharma To Participate In Oppenheimer’S 34Th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a biopharmaceutical company advancing an oral therapeutic candidate for moderate Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD), announced today that the Company will participate in the Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference, to be held virtually February 13-14, 2024. Lumos Pharma's management will present and host virtual one-on-one meetings with the investment community on Wednesday, February 14 during the event.

Oppenheimer 34th Annual Life Sciences Conference: February 13-14, 2024

Title: Lumos Pharma Corporate Presentation Date/Time: February 14, 9:20-9:50 AM EDT Webcast Link: Register here

The webcast can also be found on the Company's website under Events & Presentations in the Investors & Media section. A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days thereafter. Please contact your Oppenheimer salesperson or Lumos Pharma Investor Relations to schedule one-on-one meetings with the management team.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. The Company was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development. Lumos Pharma's lead therapeutic candidate, LUM-201, is a novel, oral growth hormone (GH) secretagogue, seeking to transform the ~$3 global GH market from injectable to oral therapy. LUM-201 is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies in Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) and has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit .

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller

Lumos Pharma Investor Relations

512-792-5454

