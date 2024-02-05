Electronic Servitor Publication Network, Inc. To Present At The Emerging Growth Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

XESP invites individual and institutional investors, advisors, and analysts to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference

Electronic Servitor Publication Network, Inc. (OTCQB:XESP)

STILLWATER, MINNESOTA, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Electronic Servitor Publication Network, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 4:10 PM Eastern. This live, interactive online event will allow existing shareholders and the investment community to interact with the Company's CEO, Peter Hager in real time.Mr. Hager will provide a business update, including information on recent mergers and acquisitions, and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to ... or ask your questions during the event and Mr. Hager will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.Please register here to ensure you can attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth and the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, . We will release a link to that after the event.About the Emerging Growth ConferenceThe Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services, and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time-efficient manner.The Conference includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.About Electronic Servitor Publication Network, Inc.Electronic Servitor Publication Network, Inc. (XESP) is a digital engagement company providing growth for B2B companies through its digital activation and engagement solutions for multiple verticals. XESP's managed service product is powered by a sophisticated tech stack - the Digital Engagement EngineTM. XESP's technology provides intelligent interaction management, dynamic content provisioning, and a logic-driven workflow that creates relevant digital experiences that accelerate an audience from awareness to action - driving growth for client companies.For more information, please visit:

