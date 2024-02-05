Black History Month And Educational Opportunities To Be Celebrated At The Oakland Black College Expotm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO of NCRFOAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 21st Annual Oakland Black College ExpoTM, hosted by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), is Saturday, February 17, 2024, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Oakland Marriott City Center, East and West Halls, 1001 Broadway, Oakland, California 94607. The event provides students access to a diverse range of over 100 colleges and universities, including historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Students will have an opportunity to be accepted on the spot, have their college application fees waived and receive scholarships!High school seniors, juniors and college transfer students will also be able to meet one-on-one with colleges and universities. Though designed primarily for high school students and college students looking to transfer to a four-year college, adult learners interested in higher education opportunities are also encouraged to attend. Additionally, in promoting a college-going culture, NCRF also warmly welcomes students, parents, guardians, educators and individuals of all ethnic backgrounds to take part in enriching experiences dedicated to expanding access to college and careers.In addition to getting connected to college recruiters and attending dynamic and informative seminars/workshops including How to Find Money for College, Internships and Careers, Why Attend an HBCU, 411 for the Student-Athlete, How to Start a Business and The Power of Your Voice – The Steps to Becoming Change in Your Community, attendees can stay for a celebratory After Show with celebrity guests and a dance off for cash and prizes from 3 pm to 5 pm.Our goal is to break poverty cycles and we know it all starts with education. We are on a mission to change lives,” says NCRF Founder and President, Dr. Theresa Price.The 21st Annual Oakland Black College ExpoTM is sponsored by Active Minds, California Community College HBCU Transfer Guarantee, Cal Poly Pomona Integrated Urban Studies, CAS (Casualty Actuarial Society), Comerica Bank, Foundation Clothing Co, HP, Huston-Tillotson University, ROCNATION, Toyota, University of La Verne, US Bank, US Navy and WSS, and Oakland NAACP.For tickets and to register to attend, please visit or call 877-427-4100.College Students FREE with ID.NCRF welcomes donations to support and connect underserved and underrepresented students to college, careers and beyond!Follow/subscribe to NCRF TV today on YouTube at:About the Black College ExpoTMNow in its 25th year, Black College ExpoTM (BCE) is a trademarked program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF's mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF's vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.

