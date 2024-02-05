Media Advisory: Houston Area Urban League To Advocate For Criminal Justice Reform At Texas State Capitol

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a landmark collaboration, the Houston Area Urban League (HAUL) will participate in Texas Legislative Advocacy Day, aligning forces with the National Urban League and Austin Area Urban League to address urgent criminal justice reform issues. The event is scheduled to take place Tuesday, February 6 in Austin, symbolically located at the heart of the state. HAUL invites the media to join this pivotal event, shedding light on the critical need for criminal justice reform and advocating for a better, more just Texas.Date: Tuesday, February 6 at 10 AMLocation:Texas Capitol (South Steps)1100 Congress Ave., Austin TX 78701Elected Officials in Attendance:.Judson Robinson, III | President & CEO, Houston Area Urban League.Chas Moore | President, Austin Justice Coalition.Deric Muhammad | Activist/Organizer.Jerika Richardson | SVP of Equitable Justice & Strategic Initiatives.Meme Styles | President, Measure.Quincy Dunlap | CEO, Austin Area Urban League.Rep. Ron Reynolds | Chair, TXLBC.Sen. Sarah Eckhardt | Member of the Texas State SenateAgenda:.Advocacy Focus:HAUL, led by President and CEO Judson Robinson III, will advocate for criminal justice reform, emphasizing the need to address collateral consequences impacting returning citizens' lives, such as housing, education, and healthcare..Judicial Accountability:HAUL emphasizes the urgent need to address questionable accountability within the judicial system, particularly highlighting the discretionary authority of 22 felony court judges in Harris County..Criminal Case Backlog:A spotlight on the significant backlog of criminal cases, emphasizing the challenges posed by 350 district attorneys in Harris County facing an overwhelming caseload, hindering justice and legal processes..Financial Implications:Discussion on the staggering financial burden on taxpayers, with an $11 million bill for inmate transportation and the inefficiency of a system costing $50.79 per day, emphasizing the need for urgent reform..Call for Clean Slate Legislation:Advocacy for Clean Slate legislation, emphasizing the importance of automatic orders of nondisclosure for criminal history to break the cycle of recidivism and provide second chances to deserving citizens..Focus on Mental Wellness Services:Emphasis on redirecting returning citizens toward wraparound services, particularly those related to mental wellness, highlighting the crucial role played by Urban Leagues in Houston and Austin..Unity and Solidarity:A call to action for Texas advocates to stand united in the pursuit of justice, equality, and the recognition of the potential for redemption in every citizen.Interview Opportunities:Judson Robinson III (President & CEO) from HAUL will be available for interviews to discuss the organization's stance on criminal justice reform and the collaborative efforts with the National Urban League and Austin Area Urban League.

Emaan England

Houston Area Urban League

+1 404-668-2329

email us here