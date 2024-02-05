HOLLAND AMERICA LINE APPOINTS ALLIED GLOBAL MARKETING AGENCY OF RECORD FOR BRAND PARTNERSHIPS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Chosen for its innovative thinking and robust brand and talent relationships, Allied Global Marketing will develop the organization's partnership efforts

BOSTON, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Global Marketing , a full-service marketing agency working with the world's largest entertainment, culture and lifestyle brands, has been selected by

Holland America Line as its agency of record for partnerships. Allied will partner with top brands to maximize its extensive relationships to bring Holland America Line opportunities for partnerships and collaborations that enhance connections to the brand's audience.

"The Partnerships team at Allied Global Marketing is uniquely positioned to join forces with Holland America Line," said Kacy Cole, Holland America Line's Chief Marketing Officer. "We found their industry expertise, innovative approach, and creative insights to be the perfect fit for us.

We are genuinely excited to collaborate to create meaningful brand connections for the Holland America Line consumer."

Holland America Line is

launching several new and exciting initiatives including a new, global

fresh fish program , onboard initiatives, and regional enhancements.

Partners connected to these categories will be part of these initiatives, giving consumers a chance to experience all that Holland America Line has to offer for guests while they are on board or at home.



"We're delighted for the opportunity to partner with Holland America Line and work alongside one of the best cruise lines in the industry," said

Erin Corbett, Allied's Executive Vice President of Partnerships. "Kacy has long held a vision for true integrated partnerships, and we are excited to leverage our team's innovation to bring that vision to life.

Recognized worldwide for unforgettable experiences on ship and on shore, Holland America Line is renowned for its carefully crafted itineraries, culinary excellence and personalized service that won Cruise Critic's Readers' Choice 'Best Service' award.

We're thrilled to work to further share this messaging to consumers via exciting and exclusive collaborations."

The first two partnerships of this agency relationship launched Fall 2023 beginning with

Holland America Line's naming of Allied Global Marketing client, Chef Masaharu Morimoto as its 'Fresh Fish Ambassador' for the Global Fresh Fish Program .

Next, Holland America Line is offering consumers a chance to discover an ocean of flavor with Vital Choice, the leader in wild caught fish & seafood, as they collaborate to help guests enjoy the same fresh fish cuisine recipes at sea and at home. Vital Choice-inspired dishes will be served on cruises in the Caribbean and Alaska while Holland America Line branded recipes are available through the Vital Choice catalogues online.

Many more partnerships are in the works and will be announced in the coming months.

ABOUT ALLIED GLOBAL MARKETING

In business for over 30 years, Allied has built upon its roots in advertising and publicity for movie studios to become a global leader in entertainment, culture, and lifestyle marketing.

Allied's global team of over 400 specialists across 23 offices in

North America,

Europe

and APAC uses proprietary technology and AI to create campaigns that drive conversion for some of the world's biggest brands and their diverse customers across film, TV, streaming, sports, gaming, live entertainment, cultural institutions, hospitality, and consumer brands.

Allied Global Marketing Partnerships represents clients in brand, travel, hospitality, entertainment, video games and many other major categories.



ABOUT

HOLLAND AMERICA LINE

Holland

America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL andNYSE:CUK ), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years - longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea each evening and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced, and served locally in regions around the world.

