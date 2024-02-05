THE 66TH ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS UP +34% FROM LAST YEAR, AVERAGING 16.9 MILLION VIEWERS, ITS LARGEST AUDIENCE SINCE 2020

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Live+3-Day Projections Expected to Amass Over 17 Million Viewers

Paramount+ Live Viewership Was the GRAMMY Awards' Highest Ever, Up

+173% From Last Year

THE 66TH

ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS:



Viewership is

up +34% from last year, averaging 16.9 million viewers, its largest GRAMMYs audience since 2020.

Live +3-day

viewership will lift audience past 17 million viewers.

GRAMMY Awards remains the #1 music awards show

for the

18th

consecutive year .

On Paramount+, GRAMMY Awards live

viewership was its highest ever, up

+173% from last year.

The show peaked in the 9:45 PM quarter-hour with

18.25 million

viewers during the In-Memoriam segment with performances by Stevie Wonder, Annie Lennox, Jon Batiste and Fantasia Barrino.

THE 66TH

ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS dominated social media last night with

62.6 billion potential impressions *, ranking as the

#1 social entertainment event of 2024 .

#Grammys trended in the top 10 in the U.S. for

12

hours and peaked at #1. Nearly all of the top trending topics last night were related to the GRAMMYs. As of this morning there were 56.4 million social video clips

consumed of GRAMMYs content.

