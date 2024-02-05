THE 66TH ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS UP +34% FROM LAST YEAR, AVERAGING 16.9 MILLION VIEWERS, ITS LARGEST AUDIENCE SINCE 2020

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Live+3-Day Projections Expected to Amass Over 17 Million Viewers
Paramount+ Live Viewership Was the GRAMMY Awards' Highest Ever, Up
+173% From Last Year
NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
THE 66TH
ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS:
Viewership is
up +34% from last year, averaging 16.9 million viewers, its largest GRAMMYs audience since 2020.
Live +3-day GRAMMY Awards remains the #1 music awards show
viewership will lift audience past 17 million viewers.
for the
18th
consecutive year . On Paramount+, GRAMMY Awards live
viewership was its highest ever, up
+173% from last year. The show peaked in the 9:45 PM quarter-hour with
18.25 million
viewers during the In-Memoriam segment with performances by Stevie Wonder, Annie Lennox, Jon Batiste and Fantasia Barrino. THE 66TH
ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS dominated social media last night with
62.6 billion potential impressions *, ranking as the
#1 social entertainment event of 2024 .
#Grammys trended in the top 10 in the U.S. for
12
hours and peaked at #1. Nearly all of the top trending topics last night were related to the GRAMMYs. As of this morning there were 56.4 million social video clips
consumed of GRAMMYs content.
Note: Broadcast and streaming information is according to Nielsen time zone-adjusted fast national and Out of Home ratings for
Sunday, Feb. 5
and internal data.
*Potential impressions are the estimated
number of people who might have viewed posts related to this topic. NetBase calculates potential impressions based on followers/fans of original posts and followers/fans of engagements.
SOURCE CBS
MENAFN05022024003732001241ID1107812854
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.