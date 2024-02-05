THE 66TH ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS UP +34% FROM LAST YEAR, AVERAGING 16.9 MILLION VIEWERS, ITS LARGEST AUDIENCE SINCE 2020

               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
2/5/2024 4:00:55 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Live+3-Day Projections Expected to Amass Over 17 Million Viewers

Paramount+ Live Viewership Was the GRAMMY Awards' Highest Ever, Up
+173% From Last Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

THE 66TH
ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS:

  • Viewership is
    up +34% from last year, averaging 16.9 million viewers, its largest GRAMMYs audience since 2020.
    • Live +3-day
      viewership will lift audience past 17 million viewers.
  • GRAMMY Awards remains the #1 music awards show
    for the
    18th
    consecutive year     .
  • On Paramount+, GRAMMY Awards live
    viewership was its highest ever, up
    +173% from last year.
  • The show peaked in the 9:45 PM quarter-hour with
    18.25 million
    viewers during the In-Memoriam segment with performances by Stevie Wonder, Annie Lennox, Jon Batiste and Fantasia Barrino.
  • THE 66TH
    ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS dominated social media last night with
    62.6 billion potential impressions *, ranking as the
    #1 social entertainment event of 2024 .
    #Grammys trended in the top 10 in the U.S. for
    12
    hours and peaked at #1. Nearly all of the top trending topics last night were related to the GRAMMYs.
  • As of this morning there were 56.4 million social video clips
    consumed of GRAMMYs content.

Note: Broadcast and streaming information is according to Nielsen time zone-adjusted fast national and Out of Home ratings for
Sunday, Feb. 5
and internal data.

*Potential impressions are the estimated
number of people who might have viewed posts related to this topic. NetBase calculates potential impressions based on followers/fans of original posts and followers/fans of engagements.

