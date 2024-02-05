LANDAU EUGENE MURPHY IS BACK AND HE's NOT MESSING AROUND

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., Season six winner of AGT on his new albumLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. , the soul-and-Sinatra singing winner of NBC TV's "America's Got Talent," has released his fifth full-length album, titled 'I'm Not Messing Around .'The follow-up to 2021's "Live In Las Vegas at Caesar's Palace," "I'm Not Messing Around" is Landau's first-ever album of all original material . All songs were written or co-written by Landau and the album producer, Rob Hegel, best known for his work with Air Supply, Labelle's Sarah Dash, and his solo career, which included an appearance on American Bandstand and scoring the themes for many network television shows including "Don Kirshner's Rock Concert"."It's the album I've wanted to do for twelve years. All the songs are in the same style as the Sinatra and Cole Porter songs that I love to sing. I want these songs to stand alongside Cole Porter, Nat King Cole, and Frank Sinatra in the Great American Songbook. The world is missing songs written with respect and love; I'm trying to bring back good feelings of compassion, love, chivalry, respect, and romance. That's the type of music I want to bring to the world," said Landau."I'm Not Messing Around" was recorded in the fall of 2023 at Skeleton Key Studios in Las Vegas with many of the top players from the Vegas strip. Landau says, "Like the song and album title says, I'm not messing around. I'm serious about this craft of songwriting; I'm serious about this genre of music."Tour dates to support "I'm Not Messing Around" are scheduled throughout the U.S. in 2024. Booking inquiries can be directed to ....Track Listing:Call Me A Joker(Murphy Jr. & - Hegel)Girl, You Don't Get It(Hegel – George)Honey, I Would Stay With You?(Hegel)Isn't This Romantic(Hegel)I'm Not Messing Around(Hegel)Beyond The Stars(Murphy Jr.)Say You Love Me(Hegel)My Melody(Hegel - George)By The Way(Hegel)We'll Do It All For Love(Murphy Jr. & - Hegel)West Virginia Girl(Hegel)I Found Someonefrom the musical "The Mirror of Mister Moore"(Hegel)Produced and Mixed by Rob Hegel & Bobby FerrariEngineer and Mastered by Bobby FerrariAssistant Engineer: Ty SmithIntern: Dannion GarciaRecorded at Skeleton Key Studios - Las VegasSongs Arranged by David James Guidice"Beyond The Stars" Arranged by David James Guidice and Rob HegelHorn Arrangements by David James GuidicePiano: David James GuidiceBass: Bob SachsDrums: John PlowsGuitar: Denny MishlerTenor Saxophone: Carlos MataTrumpet: Bill KingTrombone: Jessica Hawthorne MataStrings & B3: Dave Rogers

