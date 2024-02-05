Clinfocus Global Announces Sponsorship Of The 16Th Annual Outsourcing In Clinical Trial West Coast Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Changing the world data by data” - Muno George
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ClinFocus, a leading provider of Biometrics service sand Clinical Operations services, is excited to announce its sponsorship of the 16th Annual Outsourcing in Clinical Trials West Coast conference taking place on 6th-7th February 2024 at Hyatt Regency San Francisco airport, U.S.A. This sponsorship reflects ClinFocus's ongoing commitment to advancing healthcare excellence, fostering collaboration, and supporting the exchange of cutting-edge ideas and best practices within the industry.
This conference is renowned for bringing together some of the brightest minds, thought leaders, and experts in the healthcare field, providing a platform for the discussion of emerging trends, research findings, and the latest developments in healthcare. It is a collaborative environment where pharma and biotech leaders can find solutions to their challenges through innovations and partnerships.
"This conference offers a unique opportunity for us to engage with key stakeholders, share our expertise, and collaborate on initiatives that will shape the future of healthcare."- Muno George, CEO ClinFocus.
